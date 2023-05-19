Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: Check 10th Class with Roll Number and Name-wise

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023 (TODAY) : Kerala board (KBPE) will release the class 10th result today, May 19, 2023, in online mode.Get here the detailed steps to check the Kerala SSLC exam 2023 using roll number.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will announce the class 10th result today, May 19, 2023, in online mode. As per the updates, the results will be announced by the State Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram via press conference. According to the media reports, over 4 lakh students have appeared for the SSLC exams. Once released, candidates can download and check their KBPE 10th marksheets online by entering the required login credentials from the official portals- results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

In 2022, students were required to enter the registration number and date of birth to check Kerala SSLC results. It is expected that this year too, the board will follow the same pattern and will not change the login credentials required to download the Kerala SSLC marksheet.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check the Kerala board class 10th result 2023 highlights in the table below:

Overview Specifications Name of the Board Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) Examination name Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 Exam level State School Level Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date May 19, 2023 Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Time 3 PM Kerala SSLC Exam date 2023 March 9 to 29, 2023 Result mode Online Credentials required Roll number Official websites to check Kerala SSLC result 2023 keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in Number of students appeared Around 4.19 lakh Result Status To be announced

How to check Kerala Board 10th Results using Roll Number?

Students who have appeared for the Kerala class 10th examinations can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the Kerala SSLC results through roll number.

Step 1: Visit the official result websites of Kerala board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for the Kerala SSLC result link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result window will be displayed on the screen open up asking for login credentials.

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials such as roll number/hall ticket number and date of birth and then click on the submit button

Step 5: After this, the result page will open

Step 6: Download the Kerala SSLC results 2023 scorecard and print a hard copy of it for future reference

How to check Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023 Name-wise?

It’s important for the students to note that they will be able to check the Kerala class 10 results only using their roll number. The provision of entering the candidate’s name in the result login window is not provided to the students.

Previous year’s Kerala Board class 10th Result Statistics

Candidates can check the last year’s kerala board SSLC result statistics in the table given below:

Students appeared 4,26,469 Students passed 4,23,303 Overall Passing percentage 99.26%

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Kerala 10th Result at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Latest News and Previous Year Stats

