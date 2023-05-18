Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Tomorrow: Download Kerala 10th Result at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 (Tomorrow): The board has revised the class 10th result date. Now, students can check their Kerala SSLC result 2023 tomorrow online at results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Get latest updates here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Board of Public Examination will announce the class 10th result tomorrow on May 19, 2023. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 pm in Thiruvananthapuram. As per reports, over 4 lakh students who appeared for the exam can download their KBPE 10th marksheet online at these websites: results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Last year, the registration number and date of birth were the login credentials required to check SSLC results. This year too, it is expected that the board will not change the login credentials required to download the Kerala SSLC marksheet.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date and Time

KBPE has revised the SSLC result Kerala date. Students can check the Kerala SSLC result date below:

Events Dates Kerala SSLC result date May 19, 2023 Kerala 10th result time 3 PM KBPE SSLC exam March 9 to 29, 2023

Where to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Links?

The board releases the Kerala class 10th result at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned Kerala Board websites to download SSLC result.

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

result.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2023 By Using Registration Number?

Kerala Board (KBPE) will release keralaresults.nic.in SSLC in online mode. After the release of the Kerala 10th exam result, students have to visit the official websites to download the SSLC mark sheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check Kerala SSLC result 2023 -

Step 1: Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in, www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC result Kerala link.

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth and submit the details.

Step 5: Kerala SSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Also, take a printout of the same for future references.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2023 Grace Marking

As per updates, the students will be awarded grades and those scoring D or below will have to appear for the SAY (save a year) exam to improve their Kerala SSC result marks. Students have to secure 30% in each subject to pass in the board exams. Students who are not satisfied with their SSLC Kerala 2023 marks can apply for revaluation, the dates will be announced later on the official website.