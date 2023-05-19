Kerala SSLC Toppers List 2023: Check Kerala Board 10th Class Grading System, Marks and Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC Result Toppers List 2023: The board releases the class 10th board exam results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students are aslo given grades: A, B, C, and D along with marks. Check Kerala board grading system, marks and pass percentage.

Kerala SSLC Result Toppers List 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan releases the Secondary School Leaving Certificate result along with pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their Kerala 10th mark sheets by using their credentials in the login window. A total of 4,19,128 students appeared for the board exams. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 99.26% in Kerala SSC result.

Check - SSLC Kerala Result 2023

In the result marksheet, the students are also given grades. Those securing above 90 will get A+ whereas A- will be given to those obtaining marks between 80 to 89. Check Kerala SSLC grading system, pass percentage and other statistics.

Check results kite kerala gov in grace and grade-wise statistics

Compared to the previous year, 191 more govt schools secured 100% pass while 249 more aided schools and 7 more unaided schools secured 100% pass results. Students can check below the table to know the statistics

Overview Kerala SSLC statistics Students with full A+ with Grace Marks 24,422 Students with full A+ without Grade marks 68,604 Students applied for Grace marks 1,65,775

Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Result 2023 Statistics

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.70%. Check the statistics below:

Overview Statistics Regular Students 4,19,128 Pass 4,17,764 Pass Percentage 99.70% A+ Grades 68604

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 School-Wise Statistics

Schools Statistics Govt schools 981 Aided schools 1291 Unaided schools 439

Kerala SSLC Grading System 2023

The result was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty via a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Students have to download their provisional mark sheets from the official website and check their SSLC marks and grades. Check table below to get complete information on Kerala 10th grading system:

Grade Percentage Marks A+ 90-100 563-625 A 80-90 500-562 B+ 70-80 438-499 B 60-70 375-437 C+ 50-60 313-374 C 35 - 50 219-312

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Check Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Grading Remarks

Students can check below SSLC grades, percentage and remarks the student gets on their marksheet.

SSLC Grades Percentage Remarks A+ 90-100 Outstanding A 80-90 Excellent B+ 70-80 Very Good B 60-70 Good C+ 50-60 Above Average C 40-49 Average D+ 30-39 Marginal D- 20-29 Need Improvement E Below 20 Need Improvement

Previous Years’ Statistics of Kerala SSLC Result

In 2022, a total of 4,26,469 students appeared out of which 4,23,303 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.26%. Check statistics table below: