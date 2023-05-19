Kerala SSLC Toppers List 2023: Check Kerala Board 10th Class Grading System, Marks and Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC Result Toppers List 2023: The board releases the class 10th board exam results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students are aslo given grades:  A, B, C, and D along with marks. Check Kerala board grading system, marks and pass percentage.

Kerala Board 10th Class Grading System, Marks and Pass Percentage
Kerala Board 10th Class Grading System, Marks and Pass Percentage

Kerala SSLC Result Toppers List 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan releases the Secondary School Leaving Certificate result along with pass percentage and other statistics. Students can download their Kerala 10th mark sheets by using their credentials in the login window. A total of 4,19,128 students appeared for the board exams. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 99.26% in Kerala SSC result. 

In the result marksheet, the students are also given grades. Those securing above 90 will get A+ whereas A- will be given to those obtaining marks between 80 to 89. Check Kerala SSLC grading system, pass percentage and other statistics. 

Check results kite kerala gov in grace and grade-wise statistics 

Compared to the previous year, 191 more govt schools secured 100% pass while 249 more aided schools and 7 more unaided schools secured 100% pass results. Students can check below the table to know the statistics 

Overview

Kerala SSLC statistics

Students with full A+ with Grace Marks

24,422

Students with full A+ without Grade marks

68,604

Students applied for Grace marks

1,65,775 

Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Result 2023 Statistics 

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.70%. Check the statistics below:

Overview

Statistics

Regular Students 

4,19,128

Pass 

4,17,764

Pass Percentage

99.70%

A+ Grades

68604

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 School-Wise Statistics 

Schools

Statistics 

Govt schools

981

Aided schools

1291

Unaided schools

439

Kerala SSLC Grading System 2023 

The result was announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty via a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Students have to download their provisional mark sheets from the official website and check their SSLC marks and grades. Check table below to get complete information on Kerala 10th grading system: 

Grade

Percentage

Marks

A+

90-100

563-625

A

80-90

500-562

B+

70-80

438-499

B

60-70

375-437

C+

50-60

313-374

C

35 - 50

219-312

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Check Kerala SSLC Leaving Certificate Grading Remarks 

Students can check below SSLC grades, percentage and remarks the student gets on their marksheet. 

SSLC Grades

Percentage

Remarks 

A+

90-100

Outstanding

A

80-90

Excellent

B+

70-80

Very Good

B

60-70

Good

C+

50-60

Above Average

C

40-49

Average

D+

30-39

Marginal

D-

20-29

Need Improvement

E

Below 20

Need Improvement

Previous Years’ Statistics of Kerala SSLC Result

In 2022, a total of 4,26,469 students appeared out of which 4,23,303 passed. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.26%. Check statistics table below: 

Years

Number of students

Overall pass percentage

2022

4,26,469

99.26

2021

4,22,226

99.47%

2020

4,22,092

98.82

2019

4,34,729

98.11

2018

4,41,103

97.84

2017

4,58,494

95.98

2016

4,93,000

95.47

2015

4,79,085

94.17

