Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 220 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

 Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at keralapsc.gov.in for 220 Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Aug 6, 2020 17:04 IST
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 6 August to 9 September 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application: 6 August 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 9 September 2020

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 19 Posts
  • Agronomist - 1 Post
  • Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - 53 Posts
  • Fisheries Extension Officer - 8 Posts
  • Administrative Officer - 1 Post
  • Medical Social Worker - 1 Post
  • Regional Manager - 10 Posts
  • Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) - 2 Posts
  • Computer Assistant Grade-II - 6 Posts
  • Fire and Rescue Officer - Not Estimated
  • Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - 44 Posts
  • Sales Assistant - 5 Posts
  • Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2 - 70 Posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Agronomist - Masters Degree in Agronomy; 5 years experience in agricultural planning at the state level.
  • Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject with not less than 50% marks from a recognised University.
  • Fisheries Extension Officer - MBA (Finance) / MBA (HR) or Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, with 3(Three) years experience.
  • Administrative Officer - MBA (Finance) / MBA (HR) or Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, with 3(Three) years experience.
  • Medical Social Worker -MSW or MA/MSc in Psychology from a UGC recognised University.
  • Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) -S.S.L.C; Experience as female House Keeper or Matron in a Hostel or other Institution.
  • Fire and Rescue Officer - Must have passed Plus two or its equivalent examination and a valid current Motor Driving Licence with an endorsement for driving a heavy goods vehicle or heavy passenger vehicle with a badge.
  • Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - Pass in S.S.L.C or equivalent qualification.
  • Sales Assistant - Degree of a recognised University; Ability to speak and write English, Hindi and Malayalam.
  • Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2 - Bachelors Degree either in Economics or in Statistics or Mathematics or Commerce with Statistics from a recognized University.

Age Limit for Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts

  • Assistant Professor - 21 to 46 years
  • Agronomist - 21 to 50 years
  • Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - 20 to 36 years
  • Fisheries Extension Officer- 18 -36 Years
  • Administrative Officer -18-45 Years
  • Medical Social Worker - 21-36 Years
  • Regional Manager (and equated categories viz Finance Manager-I, Finance Manager-II, Agricultural Development Manager and Core Faculty) - 18 to 45 years
  • Regional Manager (Regional Manager (and equated categories viz Finance Manager-I, Finance ManagerII, Agricultural Development Manager and Core Faculty)- 18 to 50 years
  • Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) - 35-50 Years
  • Computer Assistant Grade-II, Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2, Sales Assistant, Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - 18 -36 Years

(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download official Notification PDF Here & Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Kerala PSC Principal Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 9 September 2020. After submission of the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink PDF for more details. 

