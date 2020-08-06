Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 220 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

How can I apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020?

To apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020, The candidates can apply online on or before 9 September 2020. After submisison of the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 50 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding qualification of 10th to post graduation as per post requirement can apply. Candidates can go through KPSC Recruitment 2020 notification for more details.

What are the important dates for applying on Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020?

The online applications will be filled between 6 August to 9 September 2020 at keralapsc.gov.in.

How many vacancies are released for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020?

A total of 220 vacancies will be filled up for various posts including Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer and Other Posts.