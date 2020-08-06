Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 220 Vacancies Notified for Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 6 August to 9 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of application: 6 August 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 9 September 2020
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor - 19 Posts
- Agronomist - 1 Post
- Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - 53 Posts
- Fisheries Extension Officer - 8 Posts
- Administrative Officer - 1 Post
- Medical Social Worker - 1 Post
- Regional Manager - 10 Posts
- Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) - 2 Posts
- Computer Assistant Grade-II - 6 Posts
- Fire and Rescue Officer - Not Estimated
- Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - 44 Posts
- Sales Assistant - 5 Posts
- Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2 - 70 Posts
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Agronomist - Masters Degree in Agronomy; 5 years experience in agricultural planning at the state level.
- Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - Post Graduate Degree in the concerned subject with not less than 50% marks from a recognised University.
- Fisheries Extension Officer - MBA (Finance) / MBA (HR) or Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, with 3(Three) years experience.
- Administrative Officer - MBA (Finance) / MBA (HR) or Membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, with 3(Three) years experience.
- Medical Social Worker -MSW or MA/MSc in Psychology from a UGC recognised University.
- Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) -S.S.L.C; Experience as female House Keeper or Matron in a Hostel or other Institution.
- Fire and Rescue Officer - Must have passed Plus two or its equivalent examination and a valid current Motor Driving Licence with an endorsement for driving a heavy goods vehicle or heavy passenger vehicle with a badge.
- Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - Pass in S.S.L.C or equivalent qualification.
- Sales Assistant - Degree of a recognised University; Ability to speak and write English, Hindi and Malayalam.
- Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2 - Bachelors Degree either in Economics or in Statistics or Mathematics or Commerce with Statistics from a recognized University.
Age Limit for Assistant Professor, Fisheries Extension Officer & Other Posts
- Assistant Professor - 21 to 46 years
- Agronomist - 21 to 50 years
- Scientific Officer (Biology) (Physics) (Chemistry) - 20 to 36 years
- Fisheries Extension Officer- 18 -36 Years
- Administrative Officer -18-45 Years
- Medical Social Worker - 21-36 Years
- Regional Manager (and equated categories viz Finance Manager-I, Finance Manager-II, Agricultural Development Manager and Core Faculty) - 18 to 45 years
- Regional Manager (Regional Manager (and equated categories viz Finance Manager-I, Finance ManagerII, Agricultural Development Manager and Core Faculty)- 18 to 50 years
- Matron (Female) (Engineering/ Polytechnic Hostels) - 35-50 Years
- Computer Assistant Grade-II, Statistical Assistant Grade 2/Statistical Investigator Grade 2, Sales Assistant, Overseer Grade 3/Work Superintendent Grade 2 - 18 -36 Years
(There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
Download official Notification PDF Here & Online Application Link
How to apply for Kerala PSC Principal Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 9 September 2020. After submission of the online applications, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink PDF for more details.