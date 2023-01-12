Kerala SET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Check Admission Certificate Link

Kerala SET Admit Card 2023 OUT: Kerala State Eligibility Test Admit Card has been released by the LBS Centre for Science & Technology. Candidates can download SET Admit Card from the website of LBS CST by clicking on Kerala SET Admit Card Link available on the homepage.
|Kerala SET Admit Card Download Link Click Here
How to Download Kerala SET Admit Card 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology
Step 2: Click on the link given on the official website ‘SET-January 2023 - Admit Card’
Step 3: Now, go to ‘Download Admit Card’
Step 4: Provide your ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Registered Mobile Number’ and ‘Access Key’
Step 5: Download KSET Admit Card 2023