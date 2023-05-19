Kerala SSLC Result 2023 (3PM) at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in: Check 10th Board Result Publish Time, Official Site and Download Marks

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will be released at 3 PM. Check Direct Download Link for Kerala Board 10th Marks, Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Live Updates and Other Details.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is conducting the press conference for SSLC 10th Result, today at 3 PM in the presence of the education minister. Those who appeared for the exam can check their marks from the websites which are serving ‘Kerala Board Results’ (pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and www.results.nic.in). The link will be activated just after the press conference.

Kerala 10th Result Download Link 2023

The SSLC Kerala result 2023 can be downloaded using the school code, username and password. In order to save the precious time of the students, the direct link is available here. Students can log in into the provided links using these details. Hence, they are not required to visit the website or other portal.

Kerala 10 Result Download Link keralapareekshabhavan.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link sslcexam.kerala.gov.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link results.kite.kerala.gov.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link results.kerala.nic.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link prd.kerala.gov.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link sietkerala.gov.in Kerala 10 Result Download Link results.nic.in

Kerala 10th Result Overview 2023

Students of 10th class can check the exam date, resulr date, number of students and other details in the table below

Body Kerala Board of Public Examinations Exam Name Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 Type Result Kerala SSLC Exam Date 2023

09 to 29 March 2023 Number of Students Appeared

4,19,554 Passing Marks in SSLC Kerala Result

33% in each subject

Kerala SSLC Result Date 19 May 2023 Kerala SSLC Result Time 3 PM Details to Check Result

Roll Number and Date of Birth Website pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Download Kerala Board 10th Result 2023 Offline and Online

First: By Visiting the ‘Result’ section of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s website or

Second: By sending the SMS

Online Method: How to Check Kerala 10th Result 2023 from website ?

One of the most used methods to check the results is checking results through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Follow these steps and check your marks.

Step 1: Visit the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Kerala SSLC Result Available’ Link given under ‘Latest Notification’

Step 3. A result login window will open on the screen on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 4. Enter your login details

Step 5. Download Kerala Board 10th Marks

Note: Students can also visit the other result links mentioned above.

Offline Method: How to Check Kerala SSLC Marks 2023 by SMS ?

Some students could not log in into the official website due to heavy traffic, poor or no internet etc. In such a case, they can simply send a text and get their marks. You need to type: Kerala10<space>Roll_Number For example Kerala 10 1234567. Send this message to ‘56263’.

Documents Required to Download Kerala Board

Your Kerala Board 10th Class Hall Ticket is required to check the result.