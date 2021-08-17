Kerala TET 2021 Exam Schedule Revised: Check New Exam Schedule At ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has modified the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, TET 2021 Exam Date and revised has been released online at ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the official notification, various papers of Kerala TET 2021 are now scheduled for August 31 and September 1 & 3.

KTET 2021: Exam Dates

K-TET I: 31 August (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM)

K-TET II: 1 September (10 AM to 12:30 PM)

K-TET III: 3 September (10 AM to 12:30 PM)

K-TET IV: 3 September (2:30 pm to 5:00 PM)

Admit card or Hall tickets of Kerala TET 2021 will be available for download from 25 August 2021 onwards. According to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, through KTET 2021, teacher recruitment for the state is done under the Right to Education Act 2009 (RTE Act). Now the new exam schedule of KTET 2021 has been announced so candidates can plan their studies effectively.

