Know About BBA & MBA – Healthcare Administration Course

Today's evolving healthcare industry calls for leaders who demonstrate innovation and leadership in the face of growing change around the world. SGT University, BBA & MBA (Hospital Administration) course of Faculty of Commerce and Management develops influential professionals, responsible leaders who possess the knowledge, skill, and understanding to successfully manage and direct in any segment of this dynamic industry.

Acknowledging the vital role of the health workforce in combating COVID-19, SGT Hospital is committed to the achievement and maintenance of excellence in healthcare for the benefit of humanity. The processes here are technology-driven, making it convenient for patients to use our services. Therefore, our medical programmes or BBA & MBA(Hospital Administration) course at SGT University is underpinned by an uncompromising belief and practice of ethics, excellence and strict clinical governance.

SGT University, Faculty of Commerce and Management (FCM) came into existence with effect from the academic session 2013-14. The courses we started are successfully being run. These include B.Com. (Pass), B.Com. (Hons.), BBA & MBA (Hospital Administration) and M. Com., MBA, and BBA – MBA (Integrated) in the year 2014.

Hospital Administration & Management has been the most recent addition. It is one of the most employable sectors in the field of management courses today. SGT University, BBA & MBA (Hospital Administration) are the flagship courses which are in high demand. Both the courses will prepare for: Health Care Planning, Hospital Administration, Organization and Management. The students will also learn Financial Management, Health Management Information Systems, Hospital policies and Practices, National Health Plans, Information Technology in Health Services Etc. These courses develop you into a thorough health care professional.

BBA & MBA Hospital Administration career involves ensuring effective use of physical & financial resources of the hospital. It also helps to create an organizational environment that is beneficial to the growth & development of the persons.

The salient features which make SGT University, Faculty of Commerce and Management, BBA & MBA (Hospital Administration) course are as follows:-

Practical training is an integral part of the Faculty of Commerce and Management.

Hands-on experience of the industry-linked activities is given to the students. This allows to create Management or Administrative professionals who possess working skills and knowledge that are feasible and following industry demands.

Experienced and very qualified faculty is a high point of this industry. The professors are masters in their craft and are well acquainted with the norms being followed in the industry.

Industry exposure is another highpoint of this programme- Visits, Expert Talks, SIPs, Live Projects, and Value Added Certification make the courses opted by the students' retrospective and highly educational.

The classrooms are well equipped and have ultra-modern facilities. State of the art infrastructures makes learning an enjoyable experience.

In order to make the students' industry-ready a Corporate Research Centre (CRC) has been established which is engaged in increasing the students' employability, improving their prospects of internship, career counseling and gap analysis and of course, higher and better job placements.

The efforts we put in shaping your career make SGT, the best University for BBA & MBA (Hospital Administration) courses. The students are provided with a well-rounded education in management for the healthcare industry. The Healthcare Administration programme at SGTU is designed to integrate a foundation of business education and expertise that prepares graduates for a variety of healthcare industry careers.

