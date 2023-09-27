Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 Declared at prb.wb.gov.in: Check WBPRB KP PMT PET Details

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 has been released by the prb.wb.gov.in on 27 September. Check Direct Link to download WBPRB Constable Marks, PET/PMT Date, How to Download and other details.

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023: Kolkata Police has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the exam on 06 September can download the result from the official website of the police department. Selected candidates in the exam will be called to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The direct link to download the Kolkata Police Constable Result is provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and district.

Kolkata Police Result Download Check Here

prb.wb.gov.in Kolkata Police Result 2023 Overview

The result has been announced on 27 September 2023 on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates can access the results by visiting the website. The details regarding the result are provided in the table below:

Career Counseling

Name of the Exam Authority

Police Recruitment Board, West Bengal

Recruitment Body

Kolkata Police

Total Vacancies

2266 Posts

Posts

Constable and Lady Constable

Exam

Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2023

Selection Process

Written Exam and PET/PMT

Constable Exam

04 June 2023

KP Constable Result Date 2023

27 September, 2023

Qualifying Marks

45% Marks

Credentials

Application Number 

Date of Birth

PET/PMT Date

06 October 2023

Official Website

Kolkatapolice.gov.in

prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Physical Exam Date 2023

Kolkata Police Constable Exam will tentatively start from 06 October 2023. The exact date, time and venues of PMT & PET will be intimated shortly.

How to Check Kolkata Police Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the WBPRB

Step 2: Go to result section and tap on the result link

Step 3: Provide the details on the provided space

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screens

Kolkata Police Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks of the exam in the table given below:

Category

Gender

Cut-Off Marks

General

Male

67.5

General

Female

62.5

Scheduled Caste

Male

57.5

Scheduled Caste

Female

52.5

Scheduled Tribe

Male

52.5

Scheduled Tribe

Female

47.5

 

