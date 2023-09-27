Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 Declared at prb.wb.gov.in: Check WBPRB KP PMT PET Details

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 has been released by the prb.wb.gov.in on 27 September. Check Direct Link to download WBPRB Constable Marks, PET/PMT Date, How to Download and other details.

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023: Kolkata Police has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the exam on 06 September can download the result from the official website of the police department. Selected candidates in the exam will be called to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The direct link to download the Kolkata Police Constable Result is provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and district.

Kolkata Police Result Download Check Here

prb.wb.gov.in Kolkata Police Result 2023 Overview

The result has been announced on 27 September 2023 on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates can access the results by visiting the website. The details regarding the result are provided in the table below:

Name of the Exam Authority Police Recruitment Board, West Bengal Recruitment Body Kolkata Police Total Vacancies 2266 Posts Posts Constable and Lady Constable Exam Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2023 Selection Process Written Exam and PET/PMT Constable Exam 04 June 2023 KP Constable Result Date 2023 27 September, 2023 Qualifying Marks 45% Marks Credentials Application Number Date of Birth PET/PMT Date 06 October 2023 Official Website Kolkatapolice.gov.in prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Physical Exam Date 2023

Kolkata Police Constable Exam will tentatively start from 06 October 2023. The exact date, time and venues of PMT & PET will be intimated shortly.

How to Check Kolkata Police Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the WBPRB

Step 2: Go to result section and tap on the result link

Step 3: Provide the details on the provided space

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screens

Kolkata Police Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks of the exam in the table given below: