Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 Declared at prb.wb.gov.in: Check WBPRB KP PMT PET Details

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023: Kolkata Police has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the exam on 06 September can download the result from the official website of the police department. Selected candidates in the exam will be called to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
The direct link to download the Kolkata Police Constable Result is provided in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application number, date of birth and district.
|Kolkata Police Result Download
|Check Here
prb.wb.gov.in Kolkata Police Result 2023 Overview
The result has been announced on 27 September 2023 on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates can access the results by visiting the website. The details regarding the result are provided in the table below:
|
Name of the Exam Authority
|
Police Recruitment Board, West Bengal
|
Recruitment Body
|
Kolkata Police
|
Total Vacancies
|
2266 Posts
|
Posts
|
Constable and Lady Constable
|
Exam
|
Kolkata Police Constable Exam 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and PET/PMT
|
Constable Exam
|
04 June 2023
|
KP Constable Result Date 2023
|
27 September, 2023
|
Qualifying Marks
|
45% Marks
|
Credentials
|
Application Number
Date of Birth
|
PET/PMT Date
|
06 October 2023
|
Official Website
|
Kolkatapolice.gov.in
prb.wb.gov.in
Kolkata Police Physical Exam Date 2023
Kolkata Police Constable Exam will tentatively start from 06 October 2023. The exact date, time and venues of PMT & PET will be intimated shortly.
How to Check Kolkata Police Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the WBPRB
Step 2: Go to result section and tap on the result link
Step 3: Provide the details on the provided space
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screens
Kolkata Police Cutoff Marks 2023
The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks of the exam in the table given below:
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
General
|
Male
|
67.5
|
General
|
Female
|
62.5
|
Scheduled Caste
|
Male
|
57.5
|
Scheduled Caste
|
Female
|
52.5
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
Male
|
52.5
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
Female
|
47.5