Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 for Jr Technical Assistant Posts, Download KRCL JTA Notification @konkanrailway.com

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Jr. Technical Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication for USBRL Project to be operated in the U.T of Jammu and Kashmir on konkanrailway.com.

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and appear for walk -in-interview on 20 to 23 April 2021

Walk-in-Interview

Date - 20 to 23 April 2021

Time - 9 AM to 1 PM

Place - USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension- Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir. Pin 180011

Konkan Railway Vacancy Details

Jr. Technical Assistant (Signal & Telecommunication) - 18 Posts

Konkan Railway Jr. Technical Assistant Salary:

Rs. 30,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Konkan Railway Jr. Technical Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Full time Engineering degree (B.E/B.Tech) in Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Instrumentation with not less than 60% marks from a recognized University approved by AICTE

Age Limit:

25 Years (age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Special age relaxation to the candidates of Jammu & Kashmir is applicable. Age relaxation for Ex-servicemen is discretionary.)

How to Apply for Konkan Railway Jr. Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should report directly for walk-in-interview along with one copy of application in the prescribed format as given at the above link. Candidates should come for Walk-in-Interview along with Original certificates (age, qualification, caste etc.) and one set of self-attested copies of the same

Konkan Railway Jr. Technical Assistant Notification PDF