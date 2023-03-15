KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Karnataka Public Service Commission has announced the KPSC Recruitment 2023 for Accounts Assistant Posts. Candidates can apply online from the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 official website of KPSC i.e., kpsc.kar.nic.in For more information on how to apply for the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has announced the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023, calling for online applications for 242 vacancies for the position of Accounts Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment process online through the official website of KPSC, which is https://kpsc.kar.nic.in/.

The application process will commence on 23rd March 2023 and will remain open until 24th April 2023. Candidates must ensure that they submit their applications before the deadline. Late applications will not be entertained.

Aspiring candidates should go through all the details regarding the recruitment process provided on the official website before submitting their applications.

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Overview

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Karnataka Public Service Commission Posts Name Accounts Assistant Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 23, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 24, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 23, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 24, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates interested in applying for the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 will be required to pay an application fee. The application fee varies depending on the category of the applicant. For General candidates, the application fee is Rs. 600, while candidates belonging to categories 2A, 2B, 3A, and 3B are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 300. However, there is no application fee for candidates belonging to SC, SC (A), and ST categories. Ex-service candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 50.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Details

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Accounts Assistant 242

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The minimum age limit for applicants belonging to the unreserved category is 18 years and maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 must meet the educational qualification criteria set by the KPSC. The candidates are required to possess a degree in a relevant discipline, such as B.Com, BBM, or BBA.

In other words, candidates who hold a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, Business Management, or Administration are eligible to apply for the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023. The degree obtained by the candidate should be from a recognized university or institution.

Having the required educational qualification is essential to be eligible for the recruitment process. Candidates should ensure that they possess the necessary qualification before applying for the position of Accounts Assistant. It is recommended to go through the detailed eligibility criteria before applying to avoid any last-minute disappointments.

The application process for KPSC Recruitment 2023 will start from March 23, 2023 and the last date to apply for the KPSC Accounts Assistant Recruitment 2023 for the Accounts Assistant Posts is April 24, 2023.