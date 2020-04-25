KPSC Insurance Medical Officer Result 2019-20 Announced @kpsc.kar.nic.in, Download Provisional List Here

KPSC Insurance Medical Officer Result 2019-20: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the result for the post of Insurance Medical Officer in the Department of Employee State Insurance (Medical) Services against advertisement number 01/2018 and 02/2018. A provisional select list has been prepared on the basis of Rule 8(1) of Karnataka Civil Services for both posts.

Candidates can download KPSC IMO Result from KPSC website kpsc.kar.nic.in. However, KPSC Insurance Medical Officer Result Links are also given below. The candidates can also check the list of selected candidates through the links.

A total of 141 candidates are selected against 143 (RPC)post of Insurance Medical Officer and 14 candidates against 16(HK) posts of Insurance Medical Officer.As per the official website “Candidates likely to be affected by this list may file objections,if any,addressed to the Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission Udyoga Soudha,Bengaluru-560001 within 07 days from the date of this Notification.”

KPSC Insurance Medical Officer Result PDF Download for 143 Posts

KPSC IMO Result PDF Download for 16 Posts

How to Download KPSC IMO Result 2019-20 ?

Go to official website of KPSC kpsc.kar.nic.in Click on the link provisional select list link, appearing at the left corner of the page Now, click on‘143(RPC) POSTS OF INSURANCE MEDICAL OFFICER IN THE DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYEE STATE INSURANCE PLANNING(MEDICAL)SERVICES’ or ‘16(HK) POSTS OF INSURANCE MEDICAL OFFICER IN THE DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYEE STATE INSURANCE PLANNING(MEDICAL)SERVICES’ A PDF file open, check the names of selected candidates Download the file for future use

Karnataka PSC had released the notifications for the recruitment of Insurance Medical Officer Group A Posts in Karnataka ESI Medical Services Dept for 143 posts in Non HK region and 16 Posts HK Hyd Kar Region