KPTCL Admit Card 2020 out, Download Junior Powerman 2nd Round Exam 2020 Admit Card @kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

KPTCL Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Karnataka Power Transmission Commission (KPTCL) for the post of Junior Power Man. Candidates who applied for KPTCL Junior Powerman Recruitment 2020 can appear for the 2nd round endurance test scheduled from 28 June 2020 onwards. Candidates can download the KPTCL Junior Powerman 2nd Round Exam 2020 Admit card by logging on kptcl.com.

KPTCL 2nd round endurance test is scheduled to be held on 28 to 30 June, 1 and 4 July 2020 at various exam centres. The link for downloading KPTCL Junior Powerman 2nd round endurance test is given below. Candidates can download the admit card by following the stepwise guidelines given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.kptcl.com. Click on the notification reads, KPTCL Junior Powerman 2ndRound Exam 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Enter Application Id, Date of Birth and click on the submit button. Then, KPTCL Karanataka Junior Powerman Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save the admit card for future reference.

Download KPTCL Karanataka Junior Powerman Admit Card 2020

KPSC Karnataka Junior Powerman Exam 2020 Schedule

Official Website

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 3646 vacancies of Junior Powerman in different departments. Candidates can refer to the hyperlink to download KPTCL Junior Powerman 2nd Round Exam 2020 Admit Card.

