KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 Released for Firemen Driver/ Driver Mechanic Posts, Check Easy steps here

KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021:Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services (KSFES) has released the PST PET admit card for recruitment of Fireman, Firemen Driver/ Driver Mechanic & Fire Station Officer vacancies. All those who are eligible to appear for PST PET Round can download their admit card through the official website of KSFES.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 Download Link is given below. Candidates can download their admit card by using their application number, date of birth and other details. The schedule for PST/PET is given on the admit card. All candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card carefully. The candidates can download KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of KSFES.i.e.http://fddm.app.ksfesonline.in. Click on PST-PFT Call letter has been uploaded for POST OF FIREMEN/ Driver/ Driver Mechanic NON- KK & KK -2020, Download (from My Application Link) and attend the PST-PFT on the date mentioned in the call letter without fail. Enter application number, date of birth and login button. The KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 will be displayed. Download KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 Fireman

KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 FSO

KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 Driver

This drive is being done to recruit 1567 for the recruitment of Fireman, Firemen Driver/ Driver Mechanic & Fire Station Officer vacancies. Candidates can directly download KSFES PST PET Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

