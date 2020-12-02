KSP Armed Police Constable Final Answer Key 2020 Out @rec20.ksp-online.in, Download Here

KSP Armed Police Constable Final Answer Key 2020: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has uploaded the final answer keys of the written exam for the post of Armed Police Constable (Men) and Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNATAKA). Candidates can download the KSP Final Answer Key from the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP Final Answer Key Links are also given below. The candidates can also check the re-corrected answers of Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D, directly, through the links:

KSP Armed Police Constable Final Answer key Download

KSP Armed Police Constable (Men) (CAR/DAR) (Kalyana-Karnakata) Answer Key Link

The official notice reads, “After conducting the Written examination on 18.10.2020 for selection to the post of Armed Police Constable, the provisional answer key was published in the Police Department website www.ksp.gov.in on 03.11.2020. The objections received from the candidates about the Provisional Answer Key was sent to the expert committee. The Committee after examining the objections, Final Answer key is published as below. No more representations will be entertained as the Final Answer Key has been arrived at”

How to Download KSP Final Answer Key 2020 for Armed Police Constable ?

Go to the official website.i.e. rec20.ksp-online.in Click on ‘Click Here to Know Status’ against ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN)(CAR/DAR) (KALYANA-KARNAKATA) RECRUITMENT-2019-20 ( Only Men)’ and ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ARMED POLICE CONSTABLE (MEN) (CAR/DAR)-2020’ Click on ‘Final Answer Key’ Download KSP Answer Key PDF

KSP Armed Police Constable Exam was held on 18 October 2020 and provisional answer key was released on 03 November 2020. The objection for the same were invited till 06 November 2020.

Now, KSP will release the result for the said posts on its official website. Shortlisted candidates will appear for PST/PET.