KSP Recruitment 2021 for 100 Constable and Police SI Posts, Apply Online @kspsports21.ksponline.co.in

KSP Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Police Constable and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) (Civil). Eligible Meritorious Sports Person can apply for the posts through official website from 31 August to 29 September 2021 on kspsports21.ksponline.co.in.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 31 August 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 29 September 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application Fee - 01 October 2021
KSP Vacancy Details
Total - 100 Posts
Constable - 80 Posts
Male - 61
Female - 19
PSI Civil Sports Quota - 20 Posts
INS - 2 Posts
Male - 13 Posts
Female - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for KSP Constable and SI Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Constable -PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or EQUIVALENT
- SI- Any degree recognized by UGC
Age Limit:
- Constable CPC(NKK & KK) - 19 to 25 years
- Constable SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B, Tribal - 19 to 27 years
- SI GM - 21 to 28 years
- SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - 21 to 30 years
How to Apply for KSP Recruitment 2021 for Constable and SI Posts
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website from 31 August to 29 September 2021.
KSP Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link
Application Fee:
Constable
SC/ST/Cat-01 - Rs. 200/-
GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 400/-
SI
SC/ST/Cat-01 - Rs. 250 /-
02 GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 500 /-