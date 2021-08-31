KSP Recruitment 2021 for 100 Constable and Police SI Posts, Apply Online @kspsports21.ksponline.co.in

Karnataka State Police (KSP) is hiring 100 Police Constable and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) (Civil). Eligible Meritorious Sports Person can apply for the posts through official website from 31 August to 29 September 2021 on kspsports21.ksponline.co.in.

KSP Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police (KSP) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Police Constable and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) (Civil). Eligible Meritorious Sports Person can apply for the posts through official website from 31 August to 29 September 2021 on kspsports21.ksponline.co.in.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 31 August 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 29 September 2021 Last Date for Submitting Online Application Fee - 01 October 2021

KSP Vacancy Details

Total - 100 Posts

Constable - 80 Posts

Male - 61

Female - 19

PSI Civil Sports Quota - 20 Posts

INS - 2 Posts

Male - 13 Posts

Female - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for KSP Constable and SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Constable -PUC, 12TH STD ( 12TH Std-CBSE, 12TH Std-ICSE, 12TH Std-SSE) or EQUIVALENT SI- Any degree recognized by UGC

Age Limit:

Constable CPC(NKK & KK) - 19 to 25 years Constable SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B, Tribal - 19 to 27 years SI GM - 21 to 28 years SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B - 21 to 30 years

How to Apply for KSP Recruitment 2021 for Constable and SI Posts

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts through official website from 31 August to 29 September 2021.

KSP Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link

Application Fee:

Constable

SC/ST/Cat-01 - Rs. 200/-

GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 400/-

SI

SC/ST/Cat-01 - Rs. 250 /-

02 GM & OBC (2A, 2B, 3A,3B) - Rs. 500 /-