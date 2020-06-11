Study at Home
KUIDFC Recruitment 2020 for DEO/Computer Operator, Engineer and Other Posts, Apply @kuidfc.com

Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Limited (KUIDFC) has invited applications for the recruitment of DEO/Computer Operator and Other Posts

Jun 11, 2020 16:41 IST
KUIDFC Recruitment 2020
KUIDFC Recruitment 2020: Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Limited (KUIDFC) has invited applications for the recruitment of DEO/Computer Operator, Superintending Engineer, Executive Engineer, Assistant Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer, MIS Expert, Manager, Manager Finance/Finance Expert, Accounts Officer/Account Superintendent, Public Relation Officer, IEC cum Community Development Specialist, Social Development cum M&E Specialist and Accounts Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on official website from 11 June to 25 June 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 11 June 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 25 June 2020

KUIDFC Vacancy Details

  • Superintending Engineer - 03
  • Executive Engineer - 03
  • Assistant Executive Engineer - 03
  • Assistant Engineer - 14
  • MIS Expert (M&E) - 01
  • Manager - 03
  • Manager Finance/Finance Expert - 01
  • Accounts Officer/Account Superintendent - 04
  • Public Relation Officer - 03
  • IEC cum Community Development Specialist - 02
  • Social Development Cum M&E Specialist - 02
  • Accounts Assistant - 02
  • DEO/Computer Operator - 08

How to Apply for KUIDFC DEO/Computer Operator, Engineer and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post in the prescribed format through online mode on www.kuidfc.com from 11 June to 25 June 2020.

KUIDFC DEO/Computer Operator and Assistant Engineer (Civil) Recruitment Notification PDF

KUIDFC Recruitment Notification PDF for Superintending Engineer , Executive Engineer , Assistant Executive Engineer , Assistant Engineer. Manager, Officer, Specialist and Computer Operator Posts

Online Application Link

