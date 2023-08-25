KUK Results 2023 OUT: B.A., B.Sc., MA, MSC 1st, 2nd and 6th sem Result Download Link at new.kuk.ac.in

KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University (KUK) recently declared the results for B.A., B.Sc., BCA 1st and 6th sem, M.A., M.Sc. 2nd sem and 4th, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the result for  B.A., B.Sc., BCA 1st and 6th sem, M.A., M.Sc. 2nd sem and 4th, and other exams. KUK Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- new.kuk.ac.in

 

Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in  Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956. The University offers 175 courses on campus in 47 Departments/institutes through highly qualified faculty. The University also plays an important role in providing higher education to the youth of the state through its 282 affiliated colleges and institutes in seven districts of Haryana.

KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.

KUK Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University (KUK) released the results for various courses like  Bachelor of Vocation (Medical Lab Technology) - VI Sem, B.A., B.Sc. 1st and 6th sem, M.A., M.Sc. 2nd and 4th sem, Diploma in Vocation (Hospitality Management) 2nd Sem and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- new.kuk.ac.in

Steps to Check KUK Results 2023

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Kurukshetra University KUK results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the course from the list an click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

KUK Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University (KUK), Result 2023 for various yearly examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

Bachelor of Vocation (Medical Lab Technology) - VI Sem

24-August-2023

Click here

Revised-Bachelor of Arts(B.A.)(CBCS) 6th Sem

24-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application(B.C.A.)(CBCS) 6th Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application(B.C.A.)(CBCS)(Reappear) 4th Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Science(PRINTING & PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY)(CBCS) 6th Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Science(PRINTING & PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY)(CBCS)(Reappear) 4th Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc. Economic (Honours) (5-Years) - II Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc.- Botany - II Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc.- Botany - IV Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc.(Chemistry) - IV Sem

23-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Arts (Honours) 1st Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Arts(B.A.)(CBCS) 6th Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Science(CBCS) 6th Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

Diploma in Vocation (Hospitality Management) - 2nd Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

M.A. - Yoga - I Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

M.A. -Human Rights - II Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc. (Zoology) - II Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

M.Sc.(Chemistry) - II Sem

21-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Science(Honours)(Information Technology) 2nd Sem

19-August-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Science(Honours)(Information Technology) 4th Sem

19-August-2023

Click here

Master of Science (Economics)(Honours)(CBCS)

19-August-2023

Click here

FAQ

Is KUK Result 2023 Declared for B.A. 6th semester?

Yes, KUK has released the results of B.A. 6th semester on its official website. The KUK result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my KUK result 2023 for M.Sc. (Zoology) - II Sem?

The KUK result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check KUK results on this page.

Is KUK recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, KUK is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

