Kurukshetra University Results 2023 Released at new.kuk.ac.in, Direct Link To Download KUK UG and PG Result PDF

KUK Result 2023 Released: Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK) declared the results for various UG, PG, and diploma programs like BCA, PG Diploma in Environmental Education, B.A (Fashion Design), B.A.LL.B (Hons.), B.Sc (Physical Education), BTM, M.A (Economics), MSW and other exams. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Kurukshetra University result PDF.

Direct link to download KUK Result 2023 PDF here.
KUK Result 2023: Kurukshetra University (KUK) has recently declared the result for BCA, PG Diploma in Environmental Education, B.A (Fashion Design), B.A.LL.B (Hons.), B.Sc (Physical Education), BTM, M.A (Economics), MSW and other exams. KUK Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- new.kuk.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Kurukshetra University results 2023 by their roll number or name.

Kurukshetra University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University (KUK) released the results for various UG, PG, and diploma programs. The students can check their KUK result PDF on the official website of the University- new.kuk.ac.in

How to download Kurukshetra University Results PDF?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUK results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

KUK Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Kurukshetra University Result 2023 for various yearly/semester examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

Bachelor of Computer Application - II Yr. Dec 2022

17-Oct-2023

Click here

Bachelor of Computer Application - II Yr. May 2023

17-Oct-2023

Click here

Giani - I Yr. May 2023

17-Oct-2023

Click here

P. G. Diploma In Environmental Education - I Yr. Dec 2022

17-Oct-2023

Click here

P. G. Diploma In Environmental Education - I Yr. May 2023

17-Oct-2023

Click here

B.A.LL.B (Hons.) Integrated (New) - VI Sem. Re May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

B.Sc- Physical Education, Health Education, Sports - II Sem. May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Bachelor Of Tourism Management (BTM) - II Sem. May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of Arts(Economics) 2nd Sem. May-2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of Arts(Economics) 4th Sem. May-2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of Social Work - II Sem. Re May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of Social Work (MSW) - II Sem. May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Master of Social Work (MSW) - IV Sem. May 2023

16-Oct-2023

Click here

Know About Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in  Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956. 

KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.

Kurukshetra University: Highlights

University Name

Kurukshetra University

Established

1956

Location

Kurukshetra, Haryana

KUK Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

