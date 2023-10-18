Kurukshetra University Results 2023 Released at new.kuk.ac.in, Direct Link To Download KUK UG and PG Result PDF

KUK Result 2023 Released: Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK) declared the results for various UG, PG, and diploma programs like BCA, PG Diploma in Environmental Education, B.A (Fashion Design), B.A.LL.B (Hons.), B.Sc (Physical Education), BTM, M.A (Economics), MSW and other exams. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Kurukshetra University result PDF.

Kurukshetra University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Kurukshetra University (KUK) released the results for various UG, PG, and diploma programs. The students can check their KUK result PDF on the official website of the University- new.kuk.ac.in

How to download Kurukshetra University Results PDF?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KUK results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - new.kuk.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examination” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Search your roll number/Name/Reg No. etc

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Know About Kurukshetra University

Kurukshetra University (KUK), is located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1956.

KUK offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts & Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Indic Studies, Faculty of Engg. & Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Commerce & Management.