KVS Deputy Commissioner Interview Schedule 2023 OUT: Download PDF, Check Date & Time

KVS Deputy Commissioner Interview Schedule 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the final list of the candidates who are selected for the interview. Candidates can check their interview schedule from the official website of KVS. For more details such as the procedure to download the final list and direct link to the list candidates can refer to the article below.

The KVS Recruitment 2023 for the post of Deputy Commissioner is a direct recruitment and the shortlisted candidates are now called for the interview directly. Candidates who have made it to the final list have report to the venue mentioned in the official notification for the interview.

The interviews for the post of Deputy Commissioner in the KVS Schools will be conducted on March 13, 2023. The reporting time will be 8:30 am and the venue for the KVS Deputy Commissioner interview will be KVS Headquarters.

The candidates must carry their valid id proof and photograph at the venue of the interview. Failing which the candidates will not be allowed to take part in the interview process. Moreover, the candidates are required to carry their interview letter with them at the venue. The admit card for the KVS will be available before the interview and the KVS SO Interview scheduled will be released soon by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

We have shared a step by step process to download the KVS Deputy Commissioner 2023 Interview Date Notification. However, candidates can also download the list from the direct link given below.

Download PDF: KVS Interview Schedule 2023 Notification

How to Download the KVS Deputy Commissioner Interview Schedule 2023 PDF?

Go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan i.e., kvsangathan.nic.in At the home page go to the announcement section. Now click on the link that says ‘List of Candidates shortlisted for Interview for the post of Deputy Commissioner in KVS’ KVS Deputy Commissioner Interview Date notification will be displayed to you on the screen. Keep a hardcopy of it for instance you require it again.

The candidates must be careful while reading their Interview date and they must report on time so that their selection process can be smoothly conducted.