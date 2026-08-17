KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Teaching & Non Teaching Merit List PDF Here

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 on August 17, on its official website. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The KVS NVS Tier 2 result has been released in the form of scorecard comparing various details like qualifying status, marks scored, raw marks, and others for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.

KVS NVS Tier 2 Result PDF Merit List Download Link

To check the result, you will have to use your login credentials at the official website. Candidates who appeared in the tier 2 exam can check KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 after using their login credentials at the official website including www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in. Check direct link to download the result below-