KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 Released at kvsangathan.nic.in, Download Teaching & Non Teaching Merit List PDF Here
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on August 17, on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the tier 2 exam can check their result after using their login credentials at the official website including www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 on August 17, on its official website. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results after using their login credentials to the link at the official website. The KVS NVS Tier 2 result has been released in the form of scorecard comparing various details like qualifying status, marks scored, raw marks, and others for various Teaching and Non-Teaching posts.
KVS NVS Tier 2 Result PDF Merit List Download Link
To check the result, you will have to use your login credentials at the official website. Candidates who appeared in the tier 2 exam can check KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 after using their login credentials at the official website including www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in. Check direct link to download the result below-
|KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
|Direct Link
KVS NVS Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026
Details Mentioned on KVS NVS Tier 2 Scorecard
KVS NVS Tier 2 Scorecard released on the official website on August 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Tier-II Recruitment Examinations for different teaching and nonteaching positions can download their scorecard. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
How to Check KVS NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
You can download the result after using your login credentials at the official website including www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in. You can follow the steps given below and download the result easily-
- Step 1. Visit the KVS NVS 2026 Result official website.
- Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on “Recruitment of Various Teaching & Non-teaching Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.”
- Step 3. Click on the Recruitment option. A drop-down menu will appear on the screen.
- Step 4. From the menu, click on the Results option.
- Step 5. A list of notifications for NVS recruitment exams will be shown.
- Step 6. Find the notification for your post, such as PGT, TGT, or Principal.
- Step 7. Click on the result link for your selected post.
- Step 8. The NVS Result PDF will open on the screen.
- Step 9. Check your roll number in the PDF to see if you are qualified.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.