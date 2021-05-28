Labour and Employment Department Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Labour and Employment Department Recruitment 2021: Office of the Commissioner, Labour and Employment, Government of Goa has published a recruitment for the post of MTS, LDC, Staff Nurse, Junior Stenographer and Pharmacist on its website - goa.gov.in and labour.goa.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 21 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application -21 June 2021

Labour and Employment Dept Goa Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 70

MTS - 12

Pharmacist- 19

Staff Nurse - 30

L.D.C. - 08

Jr. Stenographer - 01

Salary:

Pharmacist - Rs.29,200/-

Staff Nurse - Rs.35,400/-

L.D.C. - Rs.19,900/-

Jr. Stenographer -Rs.25,500/-

M.T.S. - Rs.18,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Stff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

MTS - Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/ Institution. Or Passed Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification in relevant Trade, from a recognized institution. Note: Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, may be considered in case posts relates to technical work. Knowledge of Konkani.

L.D.C. - Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council from Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. Knowledge of Computer applications/operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English.Knowledge of Konkani.

Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy from a Board of Technical Education and should be registered with State Council of Pharmacy. Knowledge of Konkani.

Staff Nurse - Certificate in Nursing from recognized' Institution and Certificate in Midwifery/ Special training for Male Nurses of 6 months duration failing which B.Sc. Nursing and Registration Certificate as Registered Nurse or Registered midwife from State Council. Knowledge of Konkani.

Jr. Stenographer - Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by the recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in Typewriting. Minimum three months certificate course in Computers.Knowledge of Konkani.

Age Limit:

45 Years

Selection Procedure forMTS, Jr Steno, LDC, Staff Nurse and Pharmacist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained by each candidate in written examination as per merit. For the post of Jr. Steno, stenography test (i.e. skill test) will be conducted and those who clear the skill test, would be called for written test. The skill test is separate from written test and no separate weightage shall be given to the skill test while drawing the final merit list of the candidate

How to Apply for Labour and Employment Dept Goa Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to "the Office of the Administrative Medical Officer, E.SJ. Scheme, Panchdeep Bhavan, 2nd floor, Patio Plaza, Panaji" latest by 21 June 2021.

Candidate shall download the application format from the Departmental website www.labour.goa.gov.in or below.

Labour and Employment Dept Goa Notification



Application Form