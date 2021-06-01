Legal Metrology Department Goa Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts

Goa Legal Metrology Department Job Notification: Department of Legal Metrology Government of Goa has published a recruitment notification for the post of Inspector Legal Metrology, Jr. Stenographer, Laboratory Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Field Assistant and Multi Tasking Staff on its websites www.goa.goa and clm.goa.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 18 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date to send Application: 18 June 2021

Goa Legal Metrology Department Vacancy Details

Inspector Legal Metrology: 08 Posts

Jr. Stenographer: 01 Post

Laboratory Assistant: 03 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 04 Posts

Field Assistant: 04 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 05 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Goa Legal Metrology Department MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Inspector Legal Metrology: Graduate of a recognized University in Science (with Physics as one of the subjects), Technology or Engineering or holds a recognized Diploma in Engineering with 3 years professional experience. Knowledge of Konkani.

Jr. Stenographer: Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. Minimum three months certificate course in Computers.. Speed of 100 words per minute in Short Hand and 35 words per minute in typewriting. Knowledge of Konkani.

Laboratory Assistant: S.S.C.E. or equivalent qualifications. Experience in working of Weights and Measures. Knowledge of local languages.

Lower Division Clerk: Possessing Higher Secondary School Certificate or All India Council for Technical Education approved Diploma awarded by a recognized State Board of Technical Education or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. Knowledge of Computer applications/ operations with typing speed of 30 words per minute in English. Knowledge of Konkani. Knowledge of Marathi.

Field Assistant - Secondary School Certificate Examination or equivalent qualification. Knowledge of Konkani.

MTS - Passed Secondary School Certificate Examination from a recognized Board/Institution. OR Passed Course conducted by Industrial Training Institute or equivalent qualification, in relevant trade, from a recognized Institution. Knowledge of Konkani.

Age Limit:

45 years

Selection Process for Goa Legal Metrology Department MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of skill test / written test. Written test for each post will be of total 100 marks

How to Apply Goa Legal Metrology Department Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application to the Controller Legal Metrology, Legal Metrology Bhavan, Next to National Sample Survey Office, Near Air India Colony, Housing Board, P. O. Alto - Porvorim, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa latest by 18 June 2021.