LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT: Get Mains Call Letter PDF

The Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has released the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on its official website. LIC is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer or AAO on 18 March 2023. Candidates can download the LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2023 from the process given in the article.

All those candidates who successfully cleared the LIC AAO Prelims Exam for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) can download their Admit Card from the official website of Life Insurance Corporation of India i.e. licindia.in

Earlier Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has invited online applications for the 300 posts of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist) on its official website. A total of 7754 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023 scheduled to be held on March 18, 2023.

Process to Download: LIC AAO Mains Hall Ticket 2023

Visit the official website - licindia.in Go to 'Career' Section given at the bottom of the homepage Click on the link 'Recruitment of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist)2023' on the home page. A new page will open where you will have to provide your login credentials. You will get your Admit Card in a new window. Download and save the LIC AAO Mains Call Letter 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can also download the LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2023 from the direct link given below.

Download the LIC AAO Mains Admit Card 2023

LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023

Qualified candidates in the Prelims exam have been called for LIC AAO Mains Exam. Candidates can check the LIC AAO 2023 Mains Syllabus. The main examination question paper will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive tests for 25 marks. LIC AAO Stage 2 Exam is scheduled to be held on 18 March 2023. After Mains Exam Interview will also be conducted.