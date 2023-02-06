LIC ADO 2023 Exam Dates Revised, Check New Dates, Download Official Notification, Other Details Here

LIC ADO Recruitment exam dates for the mains examination 2023 have been revised by the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC). The candidate can download the notification from the official website of LIC i.e., www.licindia.in For more details such as direct link to download the official notification, updates dates and other details, candidates can go through the article below.

The LIC ADO Exam 2023 has been postponed by the Life Insurance corporation of India. The date of the Mains exam has been extended by LIC. Candidates can check the official website i.e., www.licindia.in for detailed information.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on 8th April 2023, but now according to the latest notification issued by LIC, the exam is now supposed to be held on 23 April 2023. The application process for LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment commenced from 21st January 2023.

The last date to apply for the LIC ADO Examination 2023 by 8th February 2023. The candidates must note that no applications will be accepted once the deadline is over. The candidates aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible to apply.

A total of 9294 vacancies have been announced by the LIC for the post of Apprentice Development Officer. The preliminary examination for LIC ADO 2023 will be held on 12th March 2023. The admit card for the LIC ADO Prelims 2023 is supposed to be issued on 4th March 2023.

LIC ADO Recruitment Overview

Name Of The Examination LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Organizing Body Life Insurance Corporation, India Total Vacancies 9394 Application Mode Online Educational Qualification Graduation Age Limit 21 to 30 years Registration Begins 21st January Last Date to Apply 10th February 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Official Website www.licindia.in







LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared the procedure to apply online for the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023. However candidates can also go through the official notification of Assistant Geologist from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

LIC ADO Exam 2023 Dates Revised Official Notification

How to apply for the LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment Examination?

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the official website. LIC ADO Application Form is given below. The candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for LIC ADO 2023.

LIC ADO Online Application Link Click Here

Candidates must apply before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. The last date to apply for the LIC ADO Recruitment 2023 examination is 10th February 2023. Candidates can download the admit card by 25th February 2023. The applicants must not forget to take out a hard copy of the application form for future reference.