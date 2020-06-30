LLRM Medical College Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 82 Faculty Posts

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) Job Notification: Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) has invited applications for the Faculty posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-Interview on 14 July 2020.

LLRM Medical College Recruitment 2020 to fill in 82 vacant posts. Walk-in for Faculty (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor etc.) Posts will be conducted on 14 July 2020 10:00 am. These posts are in Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut (UP), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Contract Basis. Eligible candidates having required qualifications can attend the walk-in-interview for LLRM Medical College Jobs 2020.

Important Date:·

Walk-in-interview Date:14 July 2020

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) Faculty Vacancy Details

Professor : 26 Posts

Associate Professor : 27 Posts

Assistant Professor: 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Job

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Min. Qualification for teachers in medical institution regulation as per educational qualification by act 1988.

Salary:

Professor : Rs. 1,35,00 per month.

Associate Professor : Rs. 1,20,000 per month.

Assistant Professor: Rs. 90,000 per month.

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply

Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 14 July 2020. Eligible and interested persons may appear for walk-in-interview along with duly filled complete application form in the prescribed format (attached below) and self-attested photocopies and original documents for verification.

