LLRM Medical College Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 82 Faculty Posts

Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) Job Notification: Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) has invited applications for the Faculty posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-Interview on 14 July 2020.
LLRM Medical College Recruitment 2020 to fill in 82 vacant posts. Walk-in for Faculty (Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor etc.) Posts will be conducted on 14 July 2020 10:00 am. These posts are in Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut (UP), Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Contract Basis. Eligible candidates having required qualifications can attend the walk-in-interview for LLRM Medical College Jobs 2020.
Important Date:·
- Walk-in-interview Date:14 July 2020
Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM) Faculty Vacancy Details
- Professor: 26 Posts
- Associate Professor: 27 Posts
- Assistant Professor: 29 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Job
Educational Qualification and Age Limit:
Min. Qualification for teachers in medical institution regulation as per educational qualification by act 1988.
Salary:
- Professor: Rs. 1,35,00 per month.
- Associate Professor: Rs. 1,20,000 per month.
- Assistant Professor: Rs. 90,000 per month.
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
How to Apply
Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 14 July 2020. Eligible and interested persons may appear for walk-in-interview along with duly filled complete application form in the prescribed format (attached below) and self-attested photocopies and original documents for verification.
