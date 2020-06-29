Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–29 June 2020: Apply for 12000+ BHU, OPSC, Eastern Railway, JKSSB and DMHO Krishna

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 29 June 2020 for 12000+ more than vacancies in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Eastern Railway, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Krishna Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of teaching and Group ‘A’ in Department of Revenue, BHU, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application on or before on or before July 31, 2020.

BHU Recruitment 2020 for 479 Teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies, Apply@bhu.ac.in

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Insurance Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply to the OPSC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment post through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in from 30 June to 30 July 2020. However, the last for fee submission is 06 August 2020.

OPSC Recruitment 2020 for 92 Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Apply @opsconline.gov.in

Eastern Railway has re-opened the last date of application for the post of Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment upto 09 July 2020. Applications are invited through online mode only on Eastern Railway Official Website http://www.rrcer.com. RRC Apprentice Application Link is also given below.

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 for 2792 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @rrcer.com till 9 July

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has published a recruitment notification for Class 4 Posts. A total of 8575 vacancies are available for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Various Departments under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment). JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment will be done through online mode. JKSSB Application Form will be available from 10 July 2020. Eligible and interested candidate can fill the application is 25 August 2020.

JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 8575 Vacancies Notified for Class 4 Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in, 10th Pass Eligible

District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna has invited applications for the Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other posts. Interested persons can apply for District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO), Krishna Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 24 July 2020.