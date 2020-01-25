Lucknow Metro Answer Key 2020 for JE, Assistant, Assistant Manager & PR Assistant: Download LMRC Answer Key @lmrcl.com

Lucknow Metro Answer Key 2020: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (LMRCL) or Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (UPMRCL) has uploaded the answer key of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Assistant, Assistant Manager and Public Relations Assistant. Candidates who have appeared in LMRC Exam can download LMRC Answer Key from the official website www.lmrcl.com.

Candidates may also raise objection, if any, against answer key through online mode. Lucknow Metro Objection Link is available from 25 January 2020 to 30 January 2020. UP Metro Answer Key and Lucknow Metro Objection Link are available below. Candidates can download Lucknow Metro Answer Key and raise objection, if any, by login in the link using their User ID and Date of Birth.

Lucknow Metro Answer Key Download and Objection Link 2020



As per the official website “Answer keys against questions asked in written examinations for various posts of UPMRCL examination held on 20.01.2020 & 22.01.2020 vide advertisement no. LMRC/HR/Rectt/P/18/2019 dated 20.11.2019, are live till 30.01.2020. You are requested to raise online objections pertaining to answers/options if any from 25.01.2020 to 30.01.2020”

After considering all the objections received, the corporation will release the LMRC Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who will qualify in the Lucknow Metro exam will be called for Document Verification.

LMRC Exam was conducted on 20 January 2020 (Monday) and 22 January 2020 (Wednesday) at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P.