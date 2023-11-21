Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023 Out, Apply for 138 Civil Judge Posts at mphc.gov.in

MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has started the online application process for the post of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website at mphc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, the registration window for MP High Court Recruitment 2023 will remain open until December 18. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the last date as no forms will be accepted post it. The application correction link will remain active from December 22 to 24.
Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for the preliminary exam, scheduled to be held on January 14, 2024. The results of the preliminary exam will be announced on February 26. Qualified candidates will then need to appear for the Mains exam which will be held on March 30 and 31.
Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023
The official notification for Civil Judge posts in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been released on the official website of MPHC. The candidates who are planning to appear for the Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Exam must go through the detailed notification PDF by clicking on the link given below.
Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Notification 2023 PDF
Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
The online registration date, admit card release date, prelims and mains exam date have been released by the MPHC along with Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023. The online application filling process for MP Civil Judge Recruitment will be carried out from November 17 to December 18.
|
MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh High Court
|
Exam Name
|
MP Civil Judge Exam
|
Post Name
|
Civil Judge
|
Vacancy
|
138
|
Registration dates
|
November 17 to December 18
|
Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Prelims Date
|
January 14, 2024
|
Prelims Result Date
|
February 26
|
MP Civil Judge Mains Exam Date
|
March 30 and 31
|
Official Website
|
mphc.gov.in
MP Civil Judge Vacancy 2023
Through this recruitment drive, the officials will shortlist 138 eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judge. Check out category-wise vacancies announced for the Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Exam.
|
Category
|
MP Civil Judge Vacancy- Regular
|
MP Civil Judge Vacancy- Backlog
|
UR
|
31
|
17
|
SC
|
9
|
11
|
ST
|
12
|
109
|
OBC
|
9
|
1
|
Total
|
61
|
138
Also, read:
- CTET Teacher Salary
- CTET Exam Date 2024
- CTET English Syllabus
- CTET Math Syllabus
- CTET Previous Year Question Papers
How to Apply for MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023
Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal at mphc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the MP High Court Civil Judge apply online link.
Step 3: Provide your basic information and contact details to register yourself. You will receive a registration ID and password on your email ID.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Upload the requisite documents and pay the application fee.
Step 6: Review the MP Civil Judge Application Form carefully to ensure there are no errors.
Step 7: Submit the application form.
Step 8: Download MP High Court Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.
Also, read:
|AIIMS Delhi Recruitment
|CTET Application Form
|MoHFW Recruitment 2023
|WCD Gujarat Recruitment 2023
Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Recruitment 2023 Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs. 977.02, while those in the reserved category must pay Rs. 577.02.