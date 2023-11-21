MP High Court Jobs 2023 Apply for 138 Civil Judge Posts

Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023 Out, Apply for 138 Civil Judge Posts at mphc.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 138 Civil Judge vacancies. Candidates satisfying all the eligibility parameters can submit their application forms between November 17 to December 18. Read below to know everything about MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 including application process, fees, important dates and other details.

Get all the details of Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 here.
MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has started the online application process for the post of Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website at mphc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the registration window for MP High Court Recruitment 2023 will remain open until December 18. Candidates are advised to submit their application forms before the last date as no forms will be accepted post it. The application correction link will remain active from December 22 to 24.

Successfully registered candidates will be asked to appear for the preliminary exam, scheduled to be held on January 14, 2024. The results of the preliminary exam will be announced on February 26. Qualified candidates will then need to appear for the Mains exam which will be held on March 30 and 31.

Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023

The official notification for Civil Judge posts in the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been released on the official website of MPHC. The candidates who are planning to appear for the Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Exam must go through the detailed notification PDF by clicking on the link given below.

Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Notification 2023 PDF

Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

The online registration date, admit card release date, prelims and mains exam date have been released by the MPHC along with Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Notification 2023. The online application filling process for MP Civil Judge Recruitment will be carried out from November 17 to December 18.

MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Exam Name

MP Civil Judge Exam

Post Name

Civil Judge

Vacancy

138

Registration dates

November 17 to December 18

Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Prelims Date

January 14, 2024

Prelims Result Date

February 26

MP Civil Judge Mains Exam Date

March 30 and 31

Official Website

mphc.gov.in

MP Civil Judge Vacancy 2023

Through this recruitment drive, the officials will shortlist 138 eligible candidates for the post of Civil Judge. Check out category-wise vacancies announced for the Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Exam.

Category

MP Civil Judge Vacancy- Regular

MP Civil Judge Vacancy- Backlog

UR

31

17

SC

9

11

ST

12

109

OBC

9

1

Total

61

138

How to Apply for MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the recruitment portal at mphc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the MP High Court Civil Judge apply online link.

Step 3: Provide your basic information and contact details to register yourself. You will receive a registration ID and password on your email ID.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the requisite documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Review the MP Civil Judge Application Form carefully to ensure there are no errors.

Step 7: Submit the application form.

Step 8: Download MP High Court Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs. 977.02, while those in the reserved category must pay Rs. 577.02.

FAQ

How many vacancies have been announced by MPHC for Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Recruitment 2023?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court announced 138 vacancies for the Civil Judge position.

What is the last date to apply for Madhya Pradesh Judiciary Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply for MP Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 is December 18. The application correction window will be open from December 22 to 24.
