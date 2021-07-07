Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Exam Date Announced for JE, Technician and Other Posts, Details Here

Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Exam Date: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a notice regarding the commencement of Online Test/ Computer Based Test (CBT) against the advertisement number MAHA-Metro/P/HR/O&M/06 (S)/2020 Dated 08/12/2020 on its website.

According to the notice, the Online Test/ Computer Based Test (CBT) for the respective posts notified therein are likely to be conducted after 15th August 2021. The exact date and time of examination will be intimated to each candidate through email/SMS. The detailed schedule of the examination will be uploaded on MAHA-Metro’s website accordingly.

Download MMRCL CBT 2020 Date

This recruitment process is being done to recruit 139 vacancies of Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Technician & Others. The online application for the same was started from 14 December to 31 January 2021. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

MMRCL CBT 2020 Selection Criteria

For the post Station Controllers/Train Operator/ Train Controller: The selection methodology will comprise a four-stage process –i.e. Online Test(CBT), Psycho Test & Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination in A1 (Aye-one) Category.

For the post of Section Engineer, Junior Engineer (Elect./IT/Computer/ /Electronics/Mech./Civil): The selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process i.e. Online Test(CBT) & Personal Interview followed by Medical Examination in A3 (Aye-three) category.

For the post of Technicians (Electrical/Fitter/Mason/Plumber/Electronics/AC & Refrigeration): The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process - Online Test (CBT) followed by Medical Examination in B1 (Bee-one) category.

