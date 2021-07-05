Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Web Editor, News Editor, News Reader & Other Posts

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021: Prasar Bharti has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Casual Editor (Bengali), Casual News Reader-cum-translator (Bengali), Casual News Reporter (Bengali), Broadcast Assistant (Production) (Bengali) and Web Editor (Bengali). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 27 July 2021

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Editor (Bengali)

News Reader cum Translator (Bengali)

News Reporter (Bengali)

Broadcast Assistant (Production)

Web Editor

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Editor (Bengali) - Graduation from a recognized University; Degree/PG Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized University/Institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media; Proficiency in the Bengali Language.

News Reader cum Translator (Bengali)- Graduate from a recognized University; Proficiency in the Bengali Language; Good quality voice suited for Broadcasting.

News Reporter (Bengali) - Graduate from a recognized University; Degree or Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a Duration of at least one year from a recognized University/Institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media; Proficiency in Bengali & English Language.

Broadcast Assistant (Production) - Graduate with Professional Diploma in Radio Production With 3 years experience; Proficiency in English and Bengali Language; Knowledge of basic computer Application; Practical provisioning knowledge in audio editing capability, provisioning in English and Bengali typing with Various fonts.

Web Editor - Graduate from a recognized University; Degree or Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a Duration of at least one year From a recognized University/ Institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media; Proficiency in Bengali & English Language.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 21 to 50 years

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Sr. Administrative Officer, All India Radio, Akashvani Bhawan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata-700001 on or before 27 July 2021. The envelope containing the applications in the prescribed format should be super scribed with the category of application i.e. “Application for Editor (Bengali)/ News Readercum-Translator (Bengali)/ Reporter (Bengali)/ Broadcast Assistant/ Web Editor in RNU, AIR, Kolkata.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Application Fee