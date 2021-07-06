Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Applications invited for Stringer Posts in Doordarshan Kendra

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released for recruitment to the various post of Cameraman/Stringers in DD News (Hisar, Itanagar, Raipur and Vijayawada). Candidates can check eligibility, qualification and other details here.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment Notification 2021: Prasar Bharti has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Stringers/Cameraman from Proprietor, Partnership firm, Corporate body / Organization with experience in visuals coverage. The hiring is being done for Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Kendra. The placement of the stringers will be done at various districts of Hisar, Vijayawada, Itanagar and Raipur.

All willing candidates can submit their applications through offline mode within 30 days (5 August 2021) of the issue of Notice. The candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: within 30 days (5 August 2021) of the issue of Notice

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification Vacancy Details

Stringers/Cameraman

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a good camerapersons with good news sense. Therefore, the educational and professional qualification and experience of the stringer as a cameraperson as well as a newsperson should be taken into account while empanelling the stringers. Qualification and experience in Broadcast Journalism and newsgathering shall be taken into account while assessing the suitability of the stringers.

Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Salary - local coverage of duration of 6 hours @ Rs. 1500 per coverage; in case the duration of 6 hours is exceeded or when it involves locations apart for more than10 Kms., it will be treated as two coverage and 2nd coverage will be paid @Rs. 1000. In the case of outstation coverage, which is coverage undertaken beyond the geographic limit of the town of Kendra, the Stringer’s fee would be Rs. 1800 + irrespective of the length of the footage or usage of the coverage, inclusive of transportation and delivery charges.

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Itanagar)

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Raipur)

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Vijayawada)

Download Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here (Hisar)

Official Website

How to apply for Prasar Bharti Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Head of News, RNU on all working days between 10.00 am to 4.00 pm up to 05.08.2021. The applicants are required to attach duly supported with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1000/- towards non-refundable processing fee in favour of Drawing & Disbursing Officer, Doordarshan Kendra with superscription “Empanelment of Stringers of DD News” on or before 5 August 2021. Candidates are advised to check the provided hyperlinks to check the respective address and other details.