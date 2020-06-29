MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result 2019-20: Download MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Selection List 2020 @mahadiscom.in

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result 2019-20: MSEB Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM) has released the result for the post of Upkendra Sahayak. A combined selection list has been prepared by MAHADISCOM. All such candidates who had appeared in MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Exam can download MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result from the official website

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check roll number and other details of shortlisted candidates through the link:

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Selection List PDF Download 2020

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result Notice PDF Download 2020

How to Download MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Result 2019-20?

Go to official website mahadiscom.in Click on “SELECT LIST FOR THE POST OF UPKENDRA SAHAYAK VIDE ADVT. NO.05/2019”, given under News and Lastest Announcement Section A PDF File will open Click on ctrl+f and search your roll number Download MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Selection List for future use

MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Exam was conducted on 25 August 2010. The company had published the recruitment notification for a total of 7000 vacancies in the month of July. Out of total, 5000 vacancies are for Vidyut Sahayak and 2000 are for Upkendera Sahayak Posts. MAHADISCOM online application link was activated on 13 July 2020. The last date for submitting MAHADISCOM Upkendra Sahayak Online Application was 26 July 2019.