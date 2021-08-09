Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021: 4600+ Vacancies for Group D and Group A Posts

Public Health Department (PHD), Maharashtra has published notifications for recruitment of Group D and Group A posts in various parts of the state.

Created On: Aug 9, 2021 18:03 IST
Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021
Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021

Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification: Public Health Department (PHD), Maharashtra is inviting applications for recruitment of Group D and Group A posts in various parts of the state. A total of 4618 vacancies have been notified of which 3466 vacancies are available for Group D Post and 1152 for Group A Medical Officer Posts.

Maharashtra Medical Officer Application Process has been already started by the department. Interested candidates can apply for PHED Maharashtra Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 August 2021 on maha-arogya.in.

Maharashtra Group D Registration will start soon on official website and the last date for registration is 22 August 2021 on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application for Group A Posts - 21 August 2021

Last Date of Online Application for Group D Posts - 22 August 2021

Maharashtra Public Health Department Vacancy Details

Group D - 3466 Posts

Group A - 1152 Posts

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D and Group A Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Group D - will be available soon

Group A -  Diploma/ MBBS/ MD/ MS/ DNB

Age Limit:

Group D - will be available soon

Group A - 38 years

How to Apply for Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D and Group A Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before the last date.

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D Short Notification Download

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D Online Application

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group A Notification

Maharashtra Public Health Department Group A Online Application

FAQ

How many vacancies are available for PHD Maharashtra Group D Posts ?

3466

What are Maharashtra Medical Officer Application Last Date ?

21 August 2021

What are the Maharashtra Group D Application Dates ?

9 to 22 August 2021
