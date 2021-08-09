Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021: 4600+ Vacancies for Group D and Group A Posts

Maharashtra Public Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification: Public Health Department (PHD), Maharashtra is inviting applications for recruitment of Group D and Group A posts in various parts of the state. A total of 4618 vacancies have been notified of which 3466 vacancies are available for Group D Post and 1152 for Group A Medical Officer Posts.
Maharashtra Medical Officer Application Process has been already started by the department. Interested candidates can apply for PHED Maharashtra Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 on or before 21 August 2021 on maha-arogya.in.
Maharashtra Group D Registration will start soon on official website and the last date for registration is 22 August 2021 on arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application for Group A Posts - 21 August 2021
Last Date of Online Application for Group D Posts - 22 August 2021
Maharashtra Public Health Department Vacancy Details
Group D - 3466 Posts
Group A - 1152 Posts
Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D and Group A Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Group D - will be available soon
Group A - Diploma/ MBBS/ MD/ MS/ DNB
Age Limit:
Group D - will be available soon
Group A - 38 years
How to Apply for Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D and Group A Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before the last date.
Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D Short Notification Download
Maharashtra Public Health Department Group D Online Application
Maharashtra Public Health Department Group A Notification
Maharashtra Public Health Department Group A Online Application