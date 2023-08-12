Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket 2023: Direct Link to Download Admit Card rfd.maharashtra.gov.in, Exam Date

MH Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket 2023: Maharashtra Revenue Department will soon release the admit card of the written exam for the post of Talathi. Check Direct Link to download Maharashtra Talathi Call Letter, Exam Details, and Steps to Download the admit card here.

Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket 2023 Maharashtra: Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Revenue Department, soon, on the official website of the department, mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment can download the admit card, once released.

Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released 3 to 5 days before the exam. The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam time, exam centre, and other important details. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Maharashtra Talathi Exam Date Time 2023

The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 will be held on 17 August 2023 to 14 September 2023. The exam will be conducted in two parts. 

Talathi Bharti Exam Shift Timings

  • 09 AM- 11 AM
  • 12.30 PM 02.30 PM
  • 04.30 PM – 06.30 PM 

Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card Overview

Name of Exam Body

Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department

Post Name

Talathi

Vacancy

4657

Type

Admit Card

Talathi Bharti Exam Date 2023

17 August to14 September 2023

Talathi Exam Center List Date 2023

12 or 13 August (Expected)

Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket Date

14 August 2023 (Expected)

Exam Mode

Offline 

Type of Questions

MCQs

Maximum Marks

200 marks

Passing Marks

45% Marks

Official website

mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink

Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2023

The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 will be a written exam and the mode of the exam will be Marathi and English. The total marks of the exam are 200 as follows:

Maharashtra Talathi Marking Scheme 2023

Topic

Number of MCQs

Total Marks

Marathi

25

50

English

25

50

General Knowledge

25

50

General Aptitude

25

50

Total

100 MCQs

200 Marks

The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 is a competitive exam. There are a large number of candidates who will be appearing for the exam. The exam is a good opportunity for candidates who want to get a government job in Maharashtra.

 

