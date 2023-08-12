Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket 2023: Direct Link to Download Admit Card rfd.maharashtra.gov.in, Exam Date

Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket 2023 Maharashtra: Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Maharashtra Revenue Department, soon, on the official website of the department, mahabhumi.gov.in. The candidates who have applied for Maharashtra Talathi Recruitment can download the admit card, once released.
Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card 2023
The admit card will be released 3 to 5 days before the exam. The admit card contains the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, exam time, exam centre, and other important details. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam centre on the day of the exam.
|Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket Link
Maharashtra Talathi Exam Date Time 2023
The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 will be held on 17 August 2023 to 14 September 2023. The exam will be conducted in two parts.
Talathi Bharti Exam Shift Timings
- 09 AM- 11 AM
- 12.30 PM 02.30 PM
- 04.30 PM – 06.30 PM
Maharashtra Talathi Admit Card Overview
|
Name of Exam Body
|
Maharashtra Revenue and Forest Department
|
Post Name
|
Talathi
|
Vacancy
|
4657
|
Type
|
Admit Card
|
Talathi Bharti Exam Date 2023
|
17 August to14 September 2023
|
Talathi Exam Center List Date 2023
|
12 or 13 August (Expected)
|
Talathi Bharti Hall Ticket Date
|
14 August 2023 (Expected)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQs
|
Maximum Marks
|
200 marks
|
Passing Marks
|
45% Marks
|
Official website
|
mahabhumi.gov.in/mahabhumilink
Maharashtra Talathi Bharti Exam 2023
The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 will be a written exam and the mode of the exam will be Marathi and English. The total marks of the exam are 200 as follows:
Maharashtra Talathi Marking Scheme 2023
|
Topic
|
Number of MCQs
|
Total Marks
|
Marathi
|
25
|
50
|
English
|
25
|
50
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
50
|
General Aptitude
|
25
|
50
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
200 Marks
The Maharashtra Talathi Exam 2023 is a competitive exam. There are a large number of candidates who will be appearing for the exam. The exam is a good opportunity for candidates who want to get a government job in Maharashtra.