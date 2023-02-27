Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 For 109 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility

Maitreyi College DU has invited online applications for the 109 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Maitreyi College University of Delhi has released notification in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023

for 109 Assistant Professor Post. These posts will be filled in the Academic Pay Level - 10 (as per 7th Central Pay Commission) in various Departments of the College. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University with additional eligiblity as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Advt. No. MT/Estab./2023/02

Advt. No. MT/Estab./2023/02

Last Date to apply for these positions is 10 March 2023.

Last Date to apply for these positions is 10 March 2023.

Botany- 09

Botany- 09

Chemistry- 07

Commerce- 06

Computer Science- 03

Economics- 03

English- 09

Hindi- 12

History- 06

Mathematics- 12

Physics- 10

Physical Education- 01

Political Science- 10

Punjabi- 01

Sanskrit- 05

Sociology- 06

Zoology- 07

Environmental Science (EVS) -02

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever

the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian

University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How To Download: Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification :

Visit the official website of Maitreyi College University of Delhi-maitreyi.ac.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement and Guidelines for Assistant Professor ' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification : in a new window. Download Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply Maitreyi College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the weblink https://colrec.uod.ac.in on the University of Delhi website and College website www.maitreyi.ac.in on or before 10 March 2023.