Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2023 Expected by May, Check HSE Latest Updates Here

Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2023: COHSEM will announce the result for class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce online at cohsem.nic.in. Check expected result date and other details here

Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) will announce the result for class 12th for all the streams. According to some media reports, it is expected that class 12th result by May 12, 2023. However, there has been no official update regarding the COHSEM Manipur class 12th result date and time. Students can check their board exam result at: cohsem.nic.in. They have to use their login credentials to check Manipur class 12th result 2023. This year, 36,717 students appeared in class 12 board examination.

The exam was conducted from February 23 to April 1, 2023. Last year, the board announced the COHSEM result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science on June 6. As many as 28,166 appeared in the examinations and 25,374 students qualified. The total number of females and males was 13881 and 14285 respectively.

Manipur HSC Result 2023 Date and Time

The officials already conducted the board exam for class 12th. Here, students can go through the result and other important dates provided below in the table:

Events Dates Manipur 12th board exam February 23 to April 1, 2023 Manipur HSC result Second week of May 2023

How to Check Manipur Board Class 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students can check their COHSEM HSC result by entering their login credentials. They can follow the steps provided below to check the class 10th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Click on the class 12th result link

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it for future reference

The Manipur class 12th result date will be officially announced. Students have to collect the original class 12th mark sheet from their respective schools. The Manipur Board 12th scorecard 2023 will have details of the student's name, theory marks, practical marks, total marks secured in the particular stream and the qualifying status.

