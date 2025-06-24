Top Countries in Mathematics: Check Math World Ranking by Country Here

Hey, future mathematicians and curious minds! Have you ever wondered which countries are really good at math? It's not just about who can do the quickest calculations, but also about who can solve tricky problems and think creatively with numbers. Some special tests and competitions help us see which countries' students are shining brightest in the world of mathematics.
Here's a list of top countries that produce brilliant minds!
Top 10 Mathematicians of India
India is a country which has produced top mathematicians who have made their contribution in the world. Check the list below to know about the top mathematicians in India.
1. Srinivasa Ramanujan
2. Bhaskara I
3. Aryabhatta
4. Brahmagupta
5. P.C. Mahalanobis
6. Satyendra Nath Bose
7. D R Kaprekar
8. Shakuntala Devi
9. Mahavira
10. Narendra Karmarkar
Top 10 Countries in Mathematics
There are various factors that need to be considered while preparing the “Top countries in Mathematics”, primarily recent performance in international student assessments and the overall strength of their math education systems. In the table below, countries are ranked based on the PISA scores.
Rank
Country
Score
1
Singapore
560
2
Macau
535
3
Taiwan
533
4
Japan
533
5
South Korea
523
6
Hong Kong
520
7
Estonia
516
8
Canada
506
9
Ireland
504
10
Switzerland
498
What is PISA Ranking?
-
The PISA ranking refers to the results and comparative standing of countries and economies based on their students' performance in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).
-
It is a worldwide study conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
-
It assesses the scholastic performance of 15-year-old school pupils (regardless of grade level) in various countries and economies.
-
The core subjects assessed are mathematics, reading, and science literacy.
-
It is conducted every three years. (Note: The 2021 cycle was postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic, and after 2025, it will shift to a 4-year cycle).
-
The primary goal of PISA is not to evaluate individual students or schools, but to evaluate and compare education systems across the globe.
Note - India might not take part in the PISA test in 2025, even though it planned to. India only took this international student test once before, in 2009. If it doesn't take part again, it will be longer before we can compare how Indian students are doing globally.
Top 10 Best Countries to Study Mathematics
Here’s a list of the top 10 best countries for studying mathematics.
Ranking
Countries
1
Poland
2
Hungry
3
Czech Republic
4
Luthania
5
Malaysia
6
Turkey
7
Mexico
8
Latvia
9
Slovakia
10
Romania
What Makes a Country Great at Math Education
-
Strong Curriculum: They have well-designed math lessons that build on each other, teaching concepts thoroughly rather than just skimming over many topics.
-
Focus on Understanding: Instead of just memorizing, students are encouraged to truly understand how and why math concepts work. This helps them solve new and challenging problems.
-
Excellent Teachers: Countries that do well often have highly trained teachers who are passionate about math and know how to make it exciting for students.
-
Problem-Solving Skills: The focus is often on applying math to real-life situations, which makes learning more meaningful and helps students develop critical thinking skills.
-
Cultural Support: In many of these top-ranking countries, there's a strong cultural belief in the importance of education, and families often encourage their children to work hard in school.
Best University to Study Mathematics (Top 5)
As per the QS World University Ranking 2025, here’s a list of the top universities that students can consider for admission.
Rank (QS World University Ranking)
University
1
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
2
Harvard University
3
University of Oxford
4
University of Cambridge
5
Stanford University
