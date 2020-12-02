Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Short Notice Out @mazagondock.in, Online Applications starting from 4 Dec

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. The online application process for the same will be starting from 4 December 2020 at mazagondock.in. Candidates holding Graduate & Diploma in the relevant discipline can apply to the posts on or before 23 December 2020.

All candidates should note that the applications will be submitted through NATS portal only. Application sent by any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates can check the application procedure, a number of posts, qualification details, experience, selection criteria etc here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 23 December 2020

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - to be announced

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Diploma/ Engineering in concerned subject from a recognized university are eligible to apply.

Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for Mazagon Dock Apprentice Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online through NATS portal only. The last date for submitting the application on or before 23 December 2020. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with the official website for latest updates.

