Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 for 425 Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021: Mazagon Dock Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply online for the above posts from today onwards.i.e.mazagondock.in. The last date of online application submission is 10 August 2021.

A total of 425 vacancies of Trade Apprentice Post. The candidates holding the required qualification and between the age group of 14 to 21 years are eligible to apply. The Selection for Apprenticeship will be completed in Three Stages.i.e. online exam, medical exam and documentation. The candidates willing to apply for apprentice posts can check this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Date of Commencement of Online Application: 22 July 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 10 August 2021

Date of declaration of List of Eligible & Not Eligible candidates: 16 August 2021

Last date for representation regarding ineligibility: 22 August 2021

Tentative Date for release of Admit Card / Hall Tickets for Online Examination: 23 August 2021

Tentative Date for conduct of Online Examination: 4th week of Aug

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Group “A”(10th Class Passed)

Draftsman (Mech.) - 20 Posts

Electrician - 34 Posts

Fitter - 62 Posts

Pipe Fitter - 72 Posts

Structural Fitter - 63 Posts

Group “B”(I.T.I Passed)

Fitter Structural (Ex. ITI Fitter) - 20 Posts

Electrician -15 Posts

Pipe Fitter-15 Posts

Welder-15 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant - 15 Posts

Carpenter - 21 Posts

Group “C”(8th Class Passed )

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 26 Posts

Rigger - 47 Posts

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Group A (Draftsman (Mechanical), Electrician, Fitter, Structural) - The candidate should have Passed SSC in General Science & Mathematics securing minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS / DIVYANG/ AFC; Pass Class for SC/ST Only. In case of passing criteria is best of 5 subjects taken, General Science & Mathematics Should be the Part of the Qualifying Board Curriculum & Candidate should have passed, Otherwise, Application will be rejected.

Pipe Fitter - The candidate should have Passed SSC securing a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC /EWS / DIVYANG,/ AFC; Pass Class for SC/ST Only.

Group B - Passed ITI in Fitter / Electrician / Plumber / Welder / Computer Operator & Programming Assistant / Carpenter trades from Govt./ Govt recognized Institute securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS / DIVYANG / AFC.

Group C - 8th Std. under (10 + 2) system Passed with Science & Mathematics securing minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS / DIVYANG / AFC; Pass class for SC/ST only.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Group A - 15 to 19 years

Group B - 16 to 21 years

Group C - 14 to 18 years

(There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved category as per government norms)

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection for Apprenticeship will be completed in Three Stages.

The first Stage i.e. Online Examination (Computer-based test): - only Eligible Candidates in Group A, B & C will be called for Online Examination (Computer-based examination). The Online Examination will consist 100 Number of Multiple Choice questions based of the Minimum Qualification of respective Groups (i.e. Class 10th Pass for Group A, ITI Pass for Group B & Class 8th Pass for Group C) and the Examination will be of 2 hours duration.

Second Stage: Medical Examination & Document Verification:- Candidates securing maximum marks (each Group & Category wise) in Online Exam would only be called for Medical Examination & Document Verification, Schedule for Eligible Candidates in Group A, B & C. Medical Examination will be done by the Medical Officer of the Company. If any candidate is advised for specialist opinion i.e. X-ray, Blood Test etc., it will be at their cost.

Third Stage: Trade Allotment: The candidates would only be called in Order of merit marks obtained in the Online Exam. In case of absenteeism or non-acceptance of available merit seats, the candidature will be rejected immediately & the next available candidate in the order of merit will be called.

Download Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 22 July to 10 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2021 Application Fee