MBBS Full Form: What MBBS Stands For? Check Details Here

MBBS Full Form: The full name of MBBS is Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. Medical colleges and universities award the MBBS degree, which is a specialized undergraduate degree in medical and surgical medicine. Nonetheless, as the name suggests, a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery are two distinct degrees that are merged in one field and rewarded jointly during practice.

It is one of the most sought-after and prestigious degrees in India. The competitive nature of the degree makes it one of the toughest academic courses to enroll in. To enroll in the MBBS program, the candidates must appear for NEET, a highly competitive exam, which we will discuss soon.

The course duration for includes 5 years of graduation and 1 year of a compulsory internship program under an NGO. Thus the degree takes a total of 6 years to complete. After completing the degree the candidate can practice in hospitals and other health, and medicine departments.

MBBS Full Form: Overview

The MBBS degree can be pursued after the completion of 10+2 and having the subjects Biology, Chemistry, and Physics is a mandatory requirement. During this medical course, a student learns about Anatomy Pathological Science, and Pharmacology.

Below is an overview of the MMBS course:

MBBS Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Exam Name NEET Conducting Body NTA Frequency of Examination Once a year Educational Criteria 10+2 completion Age Limit 17-25 years Course Duration 6 years website neet.nta.nic.in

What Is NEET And How Is It Connected To MBBS?

NEET is the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test conducted in India by NTA for admission to undergraduate medical courses. It is a national-level examination taken by students who have completed Class 12 or equivalent to enroll and government and private medical colleges. NEET was introduced in the academic year 2013-14 and has replaced the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT). To pursue an MBBS, one must clear the NEET examination.



What Are The Top 10 MBBS Colleges In India?

There are many top-notch colleges in India to study MBBS, here are the top 10 Medical colleges in India:

Colleges Location All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research(PGIMER) Chandigarh Christian Medical College Vellore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences(SGPGI) Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore BHU (Varanasi) – Banaras Hindu University Varanasi Kasturba Medical College Manipal Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Puducherry Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Delhi King George’s Medical University Lucknow

What Are The Eligibility Criteria For MBBS?

The eligibility criteria to pursue an MBBS are given below:

Age Criteria 17-25 years Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/OBC Educational Qualification Candidates should have completed their class 12 board examination with Chemistry, Physics, and Biology.

Score at least 50% for the UR category and 40% for the reserved category

Conclusion

‘With great power comes great responsibility’ a very popular quote rightly justifies the medical profession. An MBBS degree is more than just a piece of paper; it comes with responsibilities towards the patients. In India, limited medical education institutes have created difficulties for students who want to become doctors. Furthermore, huge course prices in a private medical college create challenges for students who are financially unable to pay these course expenses. As much as a respected career option, MBBS is a great career choice for those who want to serve the people.