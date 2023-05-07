Official MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmed, Download Meghalaya Board 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date (OUT): Meghalaya Board will release the class 12th result on  May 9, 2023 at megresults.nic.in. Check latest updates on MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 at Jagran Josh.

Official MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmed
Official MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmed

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result date for the announcement of class 12th result. As per the notice, the MBOSE HSSLC result will be released on May 9 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date for the announcement of the Meghalaya Board class 12th result. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th marksheet. The Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 date for Arts stream is yet to be announced. MBOSE conducted HSSLC exams for all four streams: Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational from March 15 to 30, 2023.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result Date 

Students can check below the table to know when will MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 be announced: 

Career Counseling

Events 

MBOSE Class 12th

Result Date and Time 

May 9, 2023 (Office Hours)

Exam Date 

March 15 to 30, 2023

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmation Notice 

The board announced the date through a press release. It has been stated in the notice that, “The result of HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce and Vocational) streams conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will be declared on 09.05.2023 during office hours.” Check notice pdf  below: 

Official Links To Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 Online

The board releases the MBOSE class 12th result in online mode at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download HSSLC results. They can check below the list of websites where they can download their marksheet: 

  • mbose.in
  • megresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their result at: 

  • meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the MBOSE HSSLC results at official websites. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download marksheet: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link
  • Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link
  • Step 4: Enter required login credentials
  • Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Meghalaya Class 12th Statistics

Every year, the board releases the result statistics along with the announcement of result. Check the table below for complete details: 

Years

Total Students

Overall Pass Percentage

2022

27,739

71.62% (Science)

83.63% (Commerce)

81.17% (Arts)

2021

-

81.41% (Commerce)

80.75% (Arts)

2020

Approx 25,000

74.02 %(Science)

77.28% (Commerce)

2019

Around 30,000

73.80% (Science)

79.24% (Commerce)

85.13% (Arts)

2018

29,840

74.58%  (Science)

79.84%  (Commerce)

81.62% (Arts)

2017

27,001

75% 

2016

26,853

73% 

2,015

27,005

73% 

2014

26,483

70% 

2013

25,616

68% 

Meghalaya Board 12th Toppers List 2023 

Along with the release of HSSLC result, the board also releases stream-wise names of toppers. Check below the table to know the MBOSE class 12th toppers 2022: 

Rank

Arts

Science

Commerce

1

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik

Riya Kharpran

2

Bahunlang Mawrie

Rishi Sarkar

Emerene Kharpran Keshav Agarwala

3

Vijay Adhikari

Chetna Bose

Chirag Deb

4

Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh

Nazarlolan Synrem

Lalzomilien Gangte

5

Jeremaiah Warbah

Armanki War

Supriya Das

Also Read: MBOSE Results 2023: Meghalaya Board Issues Warning Against Fake News for SSLC and HSSLC Result, Check Details Here

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next