Official MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmed, Download Meghalaya Board 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result date for the announcement of class 12th result. As per the notice, the MBOSE HSSLC result will be released on May 9 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date for the announcement of the Meghalaya Board class 12th result. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.
Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th marksheet. The Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 date for Arts stream is yet to be announced. MBOSE conducted HSSLC exams for all four streams: Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational from March 15 to 30, 2023.
Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result Date
Students can check below the table to know when will MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 be announced:
|
Events
|
MBOSE Class 12th
|
Result Date and Time
|
May 9, 2023 (Office Hours)
|
Exam Date
|
March 15 to 30, 2023
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmation Notice
The board announced the date through a press release. It has been stated in the notice that, “The result of HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce and Vocational) streams conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will be declared on 09.05.2023 during office hours.” Check notice pdf below:
Official Links To Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 Online
The board releases the MBOSE class 12th result in online mode at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download HSSLC results. They can check below the list of websites where they can download their marksheet:
- mbose.in
- megresults.nic.in
Apart from these websites, students can also check their result at:
- meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com
How to Check Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 Online?
Students who have appeared for the exam can check the MBOSE HSSLC results at official websites. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download marksheet:
- Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link
- Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link
- Step 4: Enter required login credentials
- Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Meghalaya Class 12th Statistics
Every year, the board releases the result statistics along with the announcement of result. Check the table below for complete details:
|
Years
|
Total Students
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
27,739
|
71.62% (Science)
83.63% (Commerce)
81.17% (Arts)
|
2021
|
-
|
81.41% (Commerce)
80.75% (Arts)
|
2020
|
Approx 25,000
|
74.02 %(Science)
77.28% (Commerce)
|
2019
|
Around 30,000
|
73.80% (Science)
79.24% (Commerce)
85.13% (Arts)
|
2018
|
29,840
|
74.58% (Science)
79.84% (Commerce)
81.62% (Arts)
|
2017
|
27,001
|
75%
|
2016
|
26,853
|
73%
|
2,015
|
27,005
|
73%
|
2014
|
26,483
|
70%
|
2013
|
25,616
|
68%
Meghalaya Board 12th Toppers List 2023
Along with the release of HSSLC result, the board also releases stream-wise names of toppers. Check below the table to know the MBOSE class 12th toppers 2022:
|
Rank
|
Arts
|
Science
|
Commerce
|
1
|
Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty
|
Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik
|
Riya Kharpran
|
2
|
Bahunlang Mawrie
|
Rishi Sarkar
|
Emerene Kharpran Keshav Agarwala
|
3
|
Vijay Adhikari
|
Chetna Bose
|
Chirag Deb
|
4
|
Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh
|
Nazarlolan Synrem
|
Lalzomilien Gangte
|
5
|
Jeremaiah Warbah
|
Armanki War
|
Supriya Das
