Official MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmed, Download Meghalaya Board 12th Marksheet at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the result date for the announcement of class 12th result. As per the notice, the MBOSE HSSLC result will be released on May 9 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date for the announcement of the Meghalaya Board class 12th result. Students can download their marksheet at megresults.nic.in and meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com.

Students have to use their login credentials to download their class 12th marksheet. The Meghalaya HSSLC result 2023 date for Arts stream is yet to be announced. MBOSE conducted HSSLC exams for all four streams: Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational from March 15 to 30, 2023.

Meghalaya Board Class 12th Result Date

Students can check below the table to know when will MBOSE HSSLC result 2023 be announced:

Events MBOSE Class 12th Result Date and Time May 9, 2023 (Office Hours) Exam Date March 15 to 30, 2023

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date Confirmation Notice

The board announced the date through a press release. It has been stated in the notice that, “The result of HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce and Vocational) streams conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will be declared on 09.05.2023 during office hours.” Check notice pdf below:

Official Links To Check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2023 Online

The board releases the MBOSE class 12th result in online mode at various websites. Students have to visit the below-mentioned websites to download HSSLC results. They can check below the list of websites where they can download their marksheet:

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

Apart from these websites, students can also check their result at:

meghalaya12.jagranjosh.com

How to Check Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the exam can check the MBOSE HSSLC results at official websites. They can check the steps provided below to know how to download marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: Click on the MBOSE HSSLC result link

Step 4: Enter required login credentials

Step 5: The result marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023: Previous Year Meghalaya Class 12th Statistics

Every year, the board releases the result statistics along with the announcement of result. Check the table below for complete details:

Years Total Students Overall Pass Percentage 2022 27,739 71.62% (Science) 83.63% (Commerce) 81.17% (Arts) 2021 - 81.41% (Commerce) 80.75% (Arts) 2020 Approx 25,000 74.02 %(Science) 77.28% (Commerce) 2019 Around 30,000 73.80% (Science) 79.24% (Commerce) 85.13% (Arts) 2018 29,840 74.58% (Science) 79.84% (Commerce) 81.62% (Arts) 2017 27,001 75% 2016 26,853 73% 2,015 27,005 73% 2014 26,483 70% 2013 25,616 68%

Meghalaya Board 12th Toppers List 2023

Along with the release of HSSLC result, the board also releases stream-wise names of toppers. Check below the table to know the MBOSE class 12th toppers 2022:

Rank Arts Science Commerce 1 Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik Riya Kharpran 2 Bahunlang Mawrie Rishi Sarkar Emerene Kharpran Keshav Agarwala 3 Vijay Adhikari Chetna Bose Chirag Deb 4 Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh Nazarlolan Synrem Lalzomilien Gangte 5 Jeremaiah Warbah Armanki War Supriya Das

