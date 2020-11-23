MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 110 Vacancies to be filled, Apply Online before 2 December

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid pots through the online mode on or before 2 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 02 November 2020 12.00

Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020

Last Date Fee Payment: 01 December 2020 12.00

Last Date Upload Document: 2 December 2020 12.00

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Fitter - 55 Posts

Electrician - 35 Posts

Welder - 20 Posts

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class exam or equivalent with minimum 50% marks from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Should be between 15 to 24 years

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

NTPC Recruitment 2020 for 70 Diploma Trainee Posts

Pondicherry University Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 22 Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar Posts

AMU Aligarh Recruitment 2020: Apply for 117 Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Engineer and Other Posts

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 65 Scientist D and E Posts

Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 20 Skill Professor and Associate Professor