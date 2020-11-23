MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 110 Vacancies to be filled, Apply Online before 2 December

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid pots through the online mode on or before 2 December 2020.

Nov 23, 2020 17:03 IST
Important Dates:

  • Notification Date: 02 November 2020 12.00
  • Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2020
  • Last Date Fee Payment: 01 December 2020 12.00
  • Last Date Upload Document: 2 December 2020 12.00

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Fitter - 55 Posts
  • Electrician - 35 Posts
  • Welder - 20 Posts

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10th class exam or equivalent with minimum 50% marks from a recognized Board and must have passed ITI in the relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Should be between 15 to 24 years

MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for MCF Raebareli Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

