MCL Recruitment 2021 for Paramedical Posts: Download Mahanadi Coalfields Notice @mahanadicoal.in

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) Recruitment 2021: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has published a notification for recruitment of Paramedical Posts such as Nurse, Pharmacist and Lab Technician on its website - mahanadicoal.in. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for MCL Paramedical Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed applications format on or before 20 May 2021.

Before applying, the candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for the post for which they intend to apply.

Important Dates

Last Date of Submission of application form: 20 May 2021

Interview Date - 24 May 2021

MCL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 46

Nurse - 38 Posts Pharmacist - 04 Posts Lab Technician - 04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MCL Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification:

Nurse - 10+2 Plus ‘A’ Grade Nursing Diploma or Certificate from a recognized Institute approved by the Govt. (3-year course). NOTE: - The final year students of nursing college whose academic sessions are over and also those whose academic session are yet to be completed can also apply as per CIL policy/guidelines. Pharmacist - 10+2 with science/Diploma in Pharmacy registered with Pharmacy Council under Pharmacy Act.1948 with valid registration. Lab Technician - Diploma in respective technology from an Institute recognized by the Government.

MCL Paramedical Age Limit:

Upper Age limit for Unreserved (UR) candidates is 65 years

MCL Paramedical Salary

Nurse - Rs. 35,000/- PM Pharmacist - Rs. 35,000/- PM Lab Technician - Rs. 32,500/- PM

How to Apply Mahanadi Coalfields Paramedical Recruitment 2021

The candidates have to submit their application as per the prescribed format along with supporting documents by their email to recruitment.mcl@coalindia.in latest by 20 May 2021 upto 05:00 PM. The candidates are advised to bring the hardcopy of the relevant documents during the interview which is tentatively scheduled on 24 May 2021.

MCL Paramedical Notification Download

Application Fee:

No Fee