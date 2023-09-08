Class 11 Chemistry Redox Reactions MCQs with Answers: Download in PDF

Redox Reactions Class 11 MCQs: Download MCQs prepared by subject experts in PDF to prepare for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24. All questions are provided with answers.

1.The oxidation number of an atom in the elemental state is:

(a) –1

(b) 0

(c) 1

(d) 2

Answer: (b) 0

2.Find the oxidation state of I in H 4 IO 6 –

(a) +7

(b) +5

(c) +1

(d) –1

Answer: (a) +7

3.The oxidation number of iron in Fe 3 O 4 is

(a) +2

(b) +3

(c) 8/3

(d) 2/3

Answer: (c) 8/3

4.A standard hydrogen electrode has zero electrode potential because

(a) hydrogen is easiest to oxidize

(b) the electrode potential is assumed to be zero

(c) hydrogen atom has only one electron

(d) hydrogen is the lightest element

Answer: (d) hydrogen is the lightest element

5. Values of standard electrode potential of three metals X, Y and Z are -1.2V, +0.5V and -3.0V respectively. The reducing power of these metals will be in order

(a) X>Y>Z

(b) Y>Z>X

(c) Y>X>Z

(d) Z>X>Y

Answer: (d) Z>X>Y

6.The values of x and y in the following reaction,

xCl 2 + 6OH– (hot & conc.) → ClO 3 – + yCl– + 3H 2 O are

(a) x = 2, y = 4

(b) x = 5, y = 3

(c) x = 3, y = 5

(d) x = 4, y = 2

Answer: (c) x = 3, y = 5

7.The oxidation number of an element in a compound is evaluated on the basis of certain rules. Which of the following rules is not correct in this respect?

(a) The oxidation number of hydrogen is always +1.

(b) The algebraic sum of all the oxidation numbers in a compound is zero.

(c) An element in the free or the uncombined state bears oxidation number zero.

(d) In all its compounds, the oxidation number of fluorine is –1.

Answer: (a) The oxidation number of hydrogen is always +1.

8.In the reaction 3Br 2 + 6CO 3 2– + 3H 2 O → 5Br– + BrO3– + 6HCO 3 –

(a) bromine is oxidised and carbonate is reduced

(b) bromine is reduced and water is oxidised

(c) bromine is neither reduced nor oxidised

(d) bromine is both reduced and oxidised

Answer: (d) bromine is both reduced and oxidised

9.H 2 SO 4 acts as a strong oxidising agent. In which of the reaction, is it not acting as an oxidising agent?

(a) C + 2H 2 SO 4 → CO 2 + 2SO 2 + 2H 2 O

(b) CaF 2 + 2H 2 SO 4 → CaSO 4 + 2HF

(c) S + 2H 2 SO 4 → 3SO 2 + H 2 O

(d) Cu + 2H 2 SO 4 → CuSO 4 + SO 2 + 2H 2 O

Answer: (b) CaF 2 + 2H 2 SO 4 → CaSO 4 + 2HF

10.In which of the following compounds, ‘Mn’ exhibits highest oxidation state?

(a) KMnO 4

(b) K 2 MnO 4

(c) MnO 2

(d) MnO

Answer: (a) KMnO 4

