MDL DV Schedule 2022 Out for Non Executive Post @mazagondock.in, Download PDF

MDL DV Schedule 2022 has been released on mazagondock.in. Check Roll Number Wise MDL DV Schedule 2022 PDF, MDL DV Admit Card Date, and other details here.

MDL DV Schedule 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released the document verification schedule for Trade Test against the advertisement number MDL/HR-REC-NE/94/2022. Candidates who applied for MDL Trade Test can download their roll number-wise document schedule through the official website of MDL.i.e. mazagondock.in.

According to the MDL DV Schedule 2022, The document verification is scheduled is to be held from 7 March 2022 to 24 March 2022 while the trade test is scheduled to be held from 8 March to 25 March 2022. Candidates can download Roll Number MDL DV Schedule 2022 PDF by clicking on the above link.

The document verification is scheduled to be held at ALCOCK YARD, MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED, GATE NO. 9, DOCKYARD ROAD, MUMBAI -10 at 9. 00 AM. The Trade Test will be held from 7.30 AM. Candidates are required to bring all original documents with a photocopy, two passport size photographs, application form for the trade test. Candidates belonging to OBC Category should bring a valid noncreamy layer certificate.

Candidates are required to once again check the pre-qualification criteria before coming for document verification. Candidates not meeting pre-qualification criteria will be allowed to appear for trade tests.

The date of the online exam for the vacancies for which the online exam is to be conducted will be displayed on 20 March 2022.

Download MDL Non Executive DV Date 2022

Instructions:

The dates for the trade test of candidates who are found eligible based on their representation will be displayed on 4 March 2022. Candidates should note that camera/mobile with the camera will not be allowed inside the company's premises. candidates reporting late will not be allowed for trade tests. Candidates are requested to report recruitment cell (NE) for document verification and trade test. Candidates are advised to follow all covid-19 protocols during the trade test.