MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 Released @mazagondock.in

MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020 : Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has announced the Document Verification and Trade Test Date schedule for the Non-Executive posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Trade Test and Document Verification round can check the schedule details from Mazagon Dock official website- www.mazagondock.in.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Trade Test for these posts will be conducted from 28 January 2020. The Verification of Document will be held from 27 January 2020. Venue for the event is-Alcock Yard, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Gate No. 9, Dockyard Road, Mumbai-10.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Document Verification and Trade Test round should note that they will have to carry all the original documents with photocopy. two passport size photographs, application for and other documents mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the official website of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for the details of the Trade Test/DV schedule of the Non-Executive posts. However, you can check the same with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020





MDL Non-Executive Trade Test DV Schedule 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. www.mazagondock.in.

Go to the Career - Non-Executives section available on the home page.

Click on the link related link AD. REF. NO.: MDL/HR-REC-NE/90/2019 TRADE TEST FOR THE POST OF CHIPPER GRINDER, MACHINIST, PAINTER, SAIL MAKER given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Schedule.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of your PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) for latest updates regarding the Non-Executive posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.