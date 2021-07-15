MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021 Released @mgvcl.com, Check Easy Steps to Download Call Letter Here

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021: Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant). All those who enrolled themselves and appeared for the MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam 2021 can download their call letters through the official website of MGVCL.i.e.mgvcl.com.

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2021 at various exam centres of Gujarat for selection for the post of Sahak (Junior Engineer-Electrical). The admit cards for the same can be downloaded through the official website by using the application number, dob etc. The candidates can download MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of MGVCL.i.e.mgvcl.com. Click on the career section. Click on the notification link that reads ‘PRINT ADMIT CARD FOR COMPUTER BASED RECRUITMENT TEST TO BE HELD ON 25-07-2021 AT VARIOUS CENTRES OF GUJARAT FOR SELECTION FOR THE POST OF SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ENGINEER –ELECTRICAL)’ It will take you to the login page. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak 2021 Admit Card

All candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card and appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time. Candidates are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance to see the arrangements at the centre so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination. Candidates can directly download MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak 2021 Admit Card by clicking on the provided link.