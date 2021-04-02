Intelligence Bureau ACIO Tier I Result 2021 Out @mha.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

MHA IB ACIO Result 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the result of the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive Tier I on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive Tier I exam can check their result available on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-mha.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), selection has been done on the basis of performance of candidates in computer based Tier-I exam held from 18- 20 February 2021. Candidates who have qualified in the Tier I exam with given roll numbers have been shortlisted for Tier-II Exam, after normalization of their marks.

It is noted that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated this recruitment process to recruit 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. Under selection process for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, it will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview.

Candidates appeared in the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive Tier I exam can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Intelligence Bureau ACIO Tier I Result 2021