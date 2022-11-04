MHA IB Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Number of Attempts

MHA IB Eligibility 2022: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the MHA IB Eligibility Criteria along with the detailed notification on the official website. They have invited online applications from eligible candidates for 1671 posts for Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

All interested and eligible aspirants need to ensure that they satisfy the MHA IB eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. MHA IB Application Form 2022 link will be active from 5th November 2022 to 25th November 2022. Check the Application Link below.

Candidates who meet all the age criteria, educational qualifications, and other relevant factors will only be eligible to participate in the MHA IB recruitment process. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in Tier-I, Tier II, and Tier III (Interview/Personality Test). Check out this page to get familiar with the MHA IB eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

MHA IB 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the important dates for MHA IB recruitment to avoid missing out on any deadline for important events.

Events Dates MHA IB Application Start Date 5th November 2022 MHA IB Application Last Date 25th November 2022 MHA IB Tier-I exam date To be updated soon

MHA IB 2022 Age Limit

As on 25th November 2022, the age of the candidates applying for the MHA IB recruitment process will be as follow:

Post MHA IB Age Limit Security Assistant/Executive 27 years MTS/Gen 18-25 years

MHA IB 2022 Age Relaxation

There shall be a relaxation in the upper age limit up to 5 years for SC/ST & by 3 years for OBC candidates.

The upper age limit is relaxable for departmental candidates up to 40 years of age who have provided 3 years of regular & continuous service.

There is a relaxation in the age limit for up 35 years pf age for general candidates & up to 40 years for SC/ST in case of widows, divorced women & women judicially separated from their husbands & not remarried.

MHA IB 2022 Educational Qualification

The MHA IB Educational Qualification criteria will be as follows:

Matriculation (10th class) or equivalent from a recognized board of education.

Possess a domicile certificate of that state against which the aspirant has applied

Knowledge of any one of the local languages/dialects prescribed in the table against each SIB.

MHA IB 2022 Nationality

Candidate must be an Indian National when applying for the MHA IB recruitment process. However, they will have to submit the required documents for verification to support the information filled in the application form.

MHA IB 2022 Reservation Criteria

As per the official notification, the reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS, Ex-Servicemen&PswD will be as per rules/roster for MHA IB recruitment.

MHA IB 2022 Number of Attempts

There is no bar on the number of attempts for appearing in the MHA IB 2022 recruitment. All interested applicants can attempt the exam until they are fulfilling all the prescribed MHA IB eligibility criteria.

MHA IB 2022 Experience

Candidates must have previous working experience when applying for the MHA IB recruitment process. They must possess field experience in Intelligence work in order to be considered eligible to apply for the post.

We hope this article was insightful for our readers. Candidates must satisfy all the MHA IB Eligibility Criteria before applying for the post. If they furnish false details, then it will directly lead to the rejection of their candidature.

MHA IB Application Form 2022 Link